County to host public blood drive honoring first responders

July 23, 2026

Doña Ana County is inviting residents to donate blood during the upcoming "Be the Backup" Blood Drive from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, July 31, in the Government Center lobby, 845 N. Motel Blvd. in Las Cruces.

The community blood drive honors the men and women who serve their communities every day, remembers those who have lost their lives in the line of duty and supports those who continue answering the call.

Vitalant currently has an urgent need for Type O blood, though donations of all blood types are encouraged. A single blood donation can help save multiple lives and ensure hospitals have blood available when patients need it most.

Walk-ins are welcome. Appointments are available every 15 minutes.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit [Vitalant scheduling link].