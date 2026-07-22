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Board terminates County Manager's Contract  

July 22, 2026

During a Special Board meeting Tuesday afternoon, the Doña Ana County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to terminate the employment contract of County Manager Scott Andrews, effective immediately. 

 

Andrews was terminated without cause and will receive six-months of salary, in accordance with the terms of his employment contract and a signed separation agreement. 

 

The Board of County Commissioners will begin the process of determining next steps regarding county leadership. Additional information will be shared with the public as it becomes available.  

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Board terminates County Manager's Contract  

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