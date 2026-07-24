Leading Life Insurance Carrier Selects GhostDraft Originate to Modernize Document Management

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GhostDraft ( www.ghostdraft.com ), a leading provider of document management technology designed for insurance, announced today that a prominent U.S. life insurance carrier has selected GhostDraft Originate as its new platform for document creation and management. The decision marks a significant step forward in the carrier's initiative to modernize and centralize its document lifecycle.Prior to selecting GhostDraft, the carrier's internal teams managed a complex document library environment fed by multiple systems and struggled with a review process that was disjointed and slow. Prior to selecting GhostDraft, the carrier's internal teams managed a complex document library spread across multiple systems, making it difficult to locate approved language, research historical forms, maintain version control, and coordinate reviews across Product, Compliance, and Legal teams. The fragmented process slowed document development and increased the effort required to ensure consistency and compliance. The need for a unified, purpose-built solution to bring order and efficiency to this environment was a major motivator for the decision to migrate to a modern platform.GhostDraft Originate directly addresses these challenges by providing a centralized forms and document repository, with powerful AI search and research capabilities, configurable review and approval workflows, and a single source of truth for document assets. Teams can quickly locate approved language, compare versions, reuse existing content, and collaborate throughout the drafting process while maintaining governance and auditability. GhostDraft Originate directly addresses the carrier’s needs with a centralized document repository and intuitive workflow capabilities that support the collaborative, multi-stage review processes that the carrier's product and compliance teams depend on.“By modernizing their document management with GhostDraft Originate, insurance teams can create, review, and approve insurance forms and documents with the speed, efficiency, and accuracy needed to excel in customer communications,” said Ed Beach, VP of Sales at GhostDraft.For more information about GhostDraft Originate and GhostDraft's solutions for the insurance industry, please visit www.ghostdraft.com About GhostDraftGhostDraft empowers insurers to transform communications into engaging experiences fast. For over three decades, carriers have used GhostDraft's intuitive end-to-end customer communications and digital experience platform designed for insurance. As a result, 65+ insurers leverage GhostDraft to streamline the lifecycle of personalized omnichannel communications at scale. The GhostDraft suite integrates into your business to create better experiences, greater efficiency, reduced compliance risk, and more agility. Discover what you can do with GhostDraft: www.ghostdraft.com

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