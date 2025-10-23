Stratus and GhostDraft Partner to Bring Advanced Customer Communications Management Solutions to the Insurance Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GhostDraft , a leading provider of customer communications management (CCM) technology designed for insurance, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Stratus , a leading technology solutions provider for the property & casualty (P&C) insurance industry. This collaboration aims to enhance insurers’ value and performance by combining GhostDraft’s advanced CCM platform with Stratus’ industry-leading services and transformational expertise.The GhostDraft platform streamlines end-to-end forms and document creation and management, while Stratus helps P&C insurers and MGAs modernize with confidence through personalized, high-touch transformation services and expert talent solutions. This alliance enables insurance organizations to accelerate speed to market, respond effectively to market demands, and simplify operations from quoting to claims management. Together, GhostDraft and Stratus deliver innovative solutions and high-quality professional services to their customers.Britt Bahar, Chief Growth Officer at Stratus, said, “We are happy to work with GhostDraft on providing maximum value for users through modernized customer communications. We look forward to helping customers transform their forms and documents systems for better speed, efficiency, and effectiveness.”“We are excited to partner with Stratus to drive forward the future of insurance communications management,” said Rebecca Angell, VP of Strategic Alliances at GhostDraft. “Together, we are committed to delivering modern, innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the insurance industry.”For more information about GhostDraft’s solutions for the insurance industry, please visit https://ghostdraft.com/ About StratusStratus Technology Services is a premier technology solutions provider specializing in the property and casualty (P&C) insurance sector. As a trusted system integrator, Stratus helps insurers optimize operations, implement cutting-edge solutions, and drive digital transformation. With a strong focus on talent, expertise, and customer success, Stratus leads the industry forward. For more information, please visit www.strateustech.com About GhostDraftGhostDraft empowers insurers to transform communications into engaging experiences fast. For over three decades, carriers have used GhostDraft’s intuitive end-to-end customer communications and digital experience platform designed for insurance. As a result, 65+ insurers leverage GhostDraft to streamline the lifecycle of personalized omnichannel communications at scale. The GhostDraft suite integrates into your business to create better experiences, greater efficiency, reduced compliance risk, and more agility. Discover what you can do with GhostDraft: https://www.ghostdraft.com

