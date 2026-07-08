Citizens Property Insurance Corporation Selects GhostDraft to Modernize Document Management

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GhostDraft ( www.ghostdraft.com ), a leading provider of document management technology designed for insurance, announced today that Citizens Property Insurance Corporation ( www.citizensfla.com ) – Florida’s state-created, not-for-profit insurer of last resort serving homeowners and businesses – has selected GhostDraft as its new document management solution.With GhostDraft’s expertise in automated document generation, customer correspondence generation, template management, and distribution support, Citizens will streamline its document lifecycle, deliver clearer and more consistent communications to policyholders, and reduce the operational complexity of managing documents at scale across Florida's dynamic property insurance market."We are proud to partner with Citizens and help them utilize GhostDraft to further enhance their service to their customers," said Laurence White, EVP of Sales at GhostDraft. "Citizens plays a vital role in protecting Florida residents and businesses, and we look forward to supporting their drive to deliver fast, accurate, and consistent communications to the people who rely on them for coverage and care."For more information about GhostDraft's solutions for the insurance industry, please visit ghostdraft.com About CitizensCitizens plays a crucial role in Florida’s property insurance marketplace by providing property insurance protection to people who are in good faith entitled to obtain coverage through the private market but are unable to do so. Citizens is a not-for-profit company whose employees are driven first and foremost by its mission of service to the people of Florida. In addition to providing a quality product and service, the company strives to be good stewards of the premium funds entrusted to it and is committed to modeling the highest level of ethical behavior. Learn more about Citizens: https://www.citizensfla.com About GhostDraftGhostDraft empowers insurers to transform communications into engaging experiences fast. For over three decades, carriers have used GhostDraft's intuitive end-to-end customer communications and digital experience platform designed for insurance. As a result, 65+ insurers leverage GhostDraft to streamline the lifecycle of personalized omnichannel communications at scale. The GhostDraft suite integrates into your business to create better experiences, greater efficiency, reduced compliance risk, and more agility. Discover what you can do with GhostDraft: https://www.ghostdraft.com

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