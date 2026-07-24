Long-term road closure for the Corbett Creek Bridge Project, July 24 through October 8, 2026.

Please plan to detour: CR-17 to Suzanne Lane, to Mary's Rd, to CR-23, to US-550. We regret the short notice of the start of this closure. Contingency planning for potential flood damage added the need to create an alternate, one-lane bypass road through the project area, which must begin this Friday, 24 July, 2026, in order to keep the project on-track. Thank you for your patience. Please call the Road & Bridge Department with any questions: (970) 626-5391.

(the one-lane alternate route that is being constructed will be for evacuation purposes in the event that flooding or another emergency closes Hwy 550, this is not the detour route)



