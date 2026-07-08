10 a.m. Wednesday, July 8 ReEntry Begins for Zones 12 and 13

Beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, Ouray County Sheriff approved reentry for those in Zones 12 and 13. This includes the roads along the 550 Corridor including all roads off of CR 14, Portland, White House Vista Lane, Old School Road and Redstone Road. Credentials are required to enter the area.

A voluntary evacuation order will still be in effect for this area. Your family can evacuate if you feel in danger or if it will take longer for you to evacuate, such as with children, elderly family, large domestic animals, or health or mobility concerns. All other mandatory evacuations remain in place. See the evacuation map https://ouraycountyco.gov/552/Maps-and-Closures.

Evacuation map will reflect the changes at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2026.





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