July 17 - Changes in evacuation zones 25 and 300.

Effective 8AM on Friday, July 17, evacuation zones 25 and 300 will have the following changes and updates.

Zone 25 has now been split into two zones and will now be titled 25 and 25A

- the new zone 25A closures will be at CR12 and CR10A

- Zone 25A will now be a Pre-Evacuation zone (reduced from Mandatory)

Zone 300 has now been split into two zones and will now be titled 300 and 300A

- Zone 300A will now be a Pre-Evacuation zone (reduced from Mandatory)