Changes in evacuation zones 25 and 300
July 17 - Changes in evacuation zones 25 and 300.
Message from Ouray County Emergency Management and Ouray County Sheriff:
Effective 8AM on Friday, July 17, evacuation zones 25 and 300 will have the following changes and updates.
Zone 25 has now been split into two zones and will now be titled 25 and 25A
- the new zone 25A closures will be at CR12 and CR10A
- Zone 25A will now be a Pre-Evacuation zone (reduced from Mandatory)
Zone 300 has now been split into two zones and will now be titled 300 and 300A
- Zone 300A will now be a Pre-Evacuation zone (reduced from Mandatory)
***If you need credentialing for your evac zone, please reach out to our Human Services Office at 970-626-2299***
Zone 25 Remains in Mandatory Evacuation Status
Zone 30 Remains in Mandatory Evacuation Status
Zone 300 Remains in Mandatory Evacuation Status
Closures into the remaining mandatory evacuation zones will be maintained by 24/7 security at these barricaded closures.
Zones 12 and 13 will also be changing to Pre-evacuation (reduced from Voluntary)
Please remember that these are ranch and residential areas and families that will re-entering their homes after nearly three weeks appreciate their privacy and your respect of their time to process being gone during this trying time.
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