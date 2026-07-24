Modernizing New York's Second Largest Winery

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that Vine Enterprises, LLC will invest at least $47 million to restore operations at New York State’s second largest winery in Hammondsport, part of the Town of Urbana in Steuben County in the Finger Lakes Wine region. The company plans to take over operations from the current owners and redevelop the historic Pleasant Valley Winery, ensuring that the site will once again handle processing and beverage manufacturing. Vine Enterprises plans to hire 69 new employees, relaunch legacy brands, and rehabilitate and reopen the historic Champagne Cellars on the winery campus. Vine Enterprises plans to begin work this Fall.

“The Finger Lakes is known across the globe as one of the top destinations to come to enjoy some of the best wines in the world,” Governor Hochul said. “New York’s partnership with Vine Enterprises will revive the legacy of one of our most historic and storied wineries, and ensure that our incredible winemakers and vineyards across the region will continue to grow and flourish. This project represents a huge win for the regional wine industry and for our state’s economy, bolstering the region’s reputation as a global wine destination.”

Empire State Development is assisting the project with up to $12 million in capital and working capital grants and is considering future support in exchange for their commitment to support New York’s world-renowned wine industry. Additionally, Empire State Development will also provide a $100,000 grant to the New York State Wine & Grape Foundation to be used for the marketing and promotion of New York State wines.

Vine Enterprises, LLC CEO Paul Hillen said, “Vine Enterprises appreciates Governor Hochul’s support, andwe are pleased to be partnering with New York State on this multi-phased, multi-year initiative, which we believe will drive meaningful, long-term growth for the state’s wine industry. We appreciate Empire State Development’s vital support as we embark on this project to support grape growers and the Finger Lakes region economy.”

Founded in 1860, Pleasant Valley Winery is the second largest winery facility in New York State. For many years Pleasant Valley Winery offered contract services for wineries and vineyards on an industrial scale. For decades, the facility has been a huge asset to the statewide wine-grape and winery industries. At its height, more than 100 businesses relied on Pleasant Valley every year for services such as grape pressing, storage, barrelage, processing, bottling, packaging, warehousing of dry goods and bonded cold storage. Unfortunately, after 165 years of business, it shuttered its operations last year.

Its history also includes accolades from winning gold for their champagne in Vienna in 1873, to producing sacramental wine during Prohibition. Notably, Pleasant Valley Winery is able to legally market their sparkling wines as “champagne”, a distinction that only a handful of wineries outside of France worldwide can claim. The winery additionally holds the distinction of being Federally Bonded Winery #1, making it the first ever bonded winery in the United States.

New York State is the nation’s second-largest wine producer featuring wines and grapes that rank among the very best in the world. The Finger Lakes wine region was also named the 2025 American Wine Region of the Year by Wine Enthusiast as part of the magazine’s prestigious Wine Star Awards recognizing the region’s world-class winemaking, sustainable practices, and collaborative community that have helped define New York State as a leader in American viticulture.

The wine industry generates close to $16.81 billion in total economic activity in the State of New York and includes more than 400 wine producers as well as 32,149 acres of vineyards.Additionally the New York wine industry directly employs as many as 45,387 people, and generates an additional 16,778 jobs in supplier and ancillary industries which supply goods and services to the industry, and whose sales depend on the wine industry’s economic activity. Ultimately, 83,193 jobs are created and supported by the wine industry. The Finger Lakes Wine Region is a major draw to visitors who come to tour vineyards, taste wines and explore small downtowns.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope K Commissioner Hope Knight said,“New York’s partnership with Vine Enterprises will support the state’s vital winemaking industry and create good-paying local jobs, boosting regional economic growth, and driving tourism as visitors and residents enjoy the region’s world-renowned bounty. This project reflects the incredible teamwork between the Finger Lakes wine region’s growers, vintners and communities.”

New York State Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “The quality of New York’s wine industry continues to garner well-deserved recognition, most recently being selected by Wine Enthusiast as its 2025 American Wine Region of the Year. A huge part of this success can be attributed to the passion and skill of our winemakers and vineyards, who consistently blend tradition with innovative, sustainable practices. This partnership with Vine Enterprises reflects this commitment to excellence and longevity, and will create new regional jobs, boost our economy and help ensure this industry can remain competitive for generations to come. I thank Governor Hochul and all of our partners involved.”

New York State Liquor Authority Chair Lily M. Fan said, “New York’s wine industry is a driving force for tourism and local communities all across the State. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, we are continuing to make strategic investments that help businesses grow, create jobs and increase opportunities for our wine producers. The revitalization of Pleasant Valley Winery not only honors one of New York’s most iconic wineries, but also strengthens our state’s position as a world-class wine destination. The State Liquor Authority is proud to support initiatives like this that help ensure our wineries remain competitive for generations to come!”

New York Wine & Grape Foundation Executive Director Sam Filler said, “The state's investment in restoring Pleasant Valley Winery — the first bonded winery in the United States and a pillar of our industry for 160+ years — is transformative for New York wine's future. We are deeply grateful to Governor Hochul for pairing this strategic facility investment with a marketing grant to the New York Wine & Grape Foundation, recognizing that revitalizing our iconic infrastructure must be matched by marketing power that spurs new demand for New York-grown grapes. As the Finger Lakes wine region earns recognition as Wine Enthusiast's 2025 American Wine Region of the Year, this dual investment sends a powerful signal: New York is committed to both the heritage and the growth of our world-class wine industry.”

Town of Urbana Supervisor K. David Durepo said, “The Hammondsport-Urbana Area is a promising jewel of the State’s Assets of Natural Beauty. The Historical significance of the Wine Producing goes back to the first US Bonded Winery. The Pleasant Valley Winery. Congratulations and a Hearty Thank You to Governor Hochul and ESD for making this happen. Welcome to Vine Enterprises LLC to our community. We look forward to working with you.”

Steuben County Industrial Development Agency Executive Director Jamie Johnson said, “The Steuben County IDA is grateful to Governor Hochul and Empire State Development for their commitment to preserving Pleasant Valley Winery, a landmark institution in the Town of Urbana and the Finger Lakes region. Vine Enterprises’ investment and long-term vision will help protect this historic asset, strengthen New York’s wine industry, and create new opportunities for growth. We are proud to support this exciting new chapter and look forward to the continued success of Pleasant Valley Winery and its iconic brands.”

About Empire State Development

Empire State Development is New York's chief economic development agency, and promotes business growth, job creation, and greater economic opportunity throughout the state. With offices in each of the state's 10 regions, ESD oversees the Regional Economic Development Councils, supports broadband equity through the ConnectALL office, and is growing the workforce of tomorrow through the Office of Strategic Workforce Development. The agency engages with emerging and next generation industries like clean energy and semiconductor manufacturing looking to grow in New York State, operates a network of assistance centers to help small businesses grow and succeed, and promotes the state's world class tourism destinations through I LOVE NY. For more information, please visit esd.ny.gov, and connect with ESD on LinkedIn,Facebook, and X.