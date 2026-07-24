Free Admission to the Great NYS Fair for SUNY Students

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a new initiative for all current SUNY students with a valid student ID card or incoming SUNY students with an admission letter to receive free admission to the Great New York State Fair on Thursday, August 27 for Student Youth Day. The free admission opportunity for current and incoming SUNY students is part of The Great New York State Fair’s focus on providing more New Yorkers with a chance to see the exciting, informative, and fun activities available at the fair from August 26 – September 7.

"The Great New York State Fair is one of New York's most beloved annual traditions, where New Yorkers gather to celebrate the best of our state," Governor Hochul said. "Now, through free admission to this wonderful event, more SUNY students will be able to learn more about New York's extensive agricultural industry, history and culture, and enjoy all that The Fair has to offer."

Since 1841, The New York State Fair, run by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, has been a celebration of agricultural heritage and community, filled with performances, exhibits, competitions, food and family friendly fun. Through the partnership with The Great New York State Fair, all current SUNY students and all New Yorkers with an admission letter from a SUNY school will be able to attend the State Fair for free on Thursday, August 27, which is also Student Youth Day.

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, "The great State University of New York is thrilled to partner with The Great New York State Fair to provide more opportunities for current and incoming students to celebrate New York State. There is a place at SUNY for every New Yorker, and SUNY campuses from across New York participate in the State Fair and provide visitors with the opportunity to learn about how our courses and programs can set them on a path to upward mobility. We thank The Great New York State Fair for supporting SUNY students with this free admission day, and encourage all of our students and all New Yorkers, to come on out and enjoy the fair."

The SUNY Board of Trustees said, "The Great New York State Fair is our nation’s oldest, and best, state fair and showcases what is great about the Empire State. We thank Governor Hochul for her leadership and promotion of the State Fair, and for facilitating this partnership that will help encourage more SUNY students and families to attend the fair and have a great time."

New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard Ball said, "The Great New York State Fair is where New Yorkers of all ages can experience the very best our state has to offer, from our world-class agriculture and local food to our rich traditions and vibrant communities. We’re grateful to Governor Hochul for this opportunity to partner with SUNY to welcome more young people to The Fair, where they can explore the incredible opportunities that exist across New York, connect with our agricultural industry, and build an even greater appreciation for the people and products that make our state so special."

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “The New York State Fair is one of the great highlights of summer, and we're happy our SUNY students will get to enjoy Student Youth Day at the Fair for free this year. There's a reason generations of New Yorkers look forward to all the fun, food and festivities of the Fair, and this is exactly the kind of experience we love seeing made more accessible.”

Assemblymember Donna Lupardo said, "The Great New York State Fair is one of the best opportunities to experience the agriculture, innovation and traditions that make New York so special. We encourage SUNY students to come to the Fair to enjoy all it has to offer, while exploring the educational opportunities available across our public university system. Thank you to the Governor for her ongoing commitment to making the Fair accessible to all."

New York State Fair Director Julie LaFave said, "The Great New York State Fair is proud to welcome SUNY students to celebrate all New York has to offer. With incredible food and live entertainment, educational exhibits and diverse cultural traditions, The Fair showcases the very best of the Empire State. We are grateful to Governor Hochul for her continued commitment to making The Fair accessible to more New Yorkers and encouraging the next generation to experience this cherished tradition."

This innovative partnership builds on SUNY’s long-standing connection with the Great New York State Fair and is an effort to encourage more SUNY students and families to visit the fair. SUNY campuses regularly participate in the New York State Fair with booths, farm animals and equipment, cutting edge research projects and chances to learn more about opportunities on campus. For the 2026 Great New York State Fair, participating SUNY campuses include:

The State University of New York at Binghamton will host a booth showcasing the work of the National Science Foundation Energy Storage Engine to advance the development of battery technologies.

SUNY Cobleskill Ag & Tech will host an Agriculture Career Day, featuring an electrical circuit building activity, and tractors to promote the JD Tech program. SUNY Cobleskill Ag & Tech will also host a daily display in the Future Farmers of America Tent with program literature and machinery components.

SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry (ESF) will be hosting hands-on STEM activities from August 26 through September 4 on topics including engineering, chemistry, invasive species and the American chestnut tree restoration project.

SUNY Morrisville will showcase the college's hands-on learning throughout the New York State Fair, with students participating in livestock judging at the cattle and sheep barns, a faculty member overseeing the herdsmanship contest in the dairy barn and an information table in the dairy cattle building. Visitors can also meet University Police Officer Nicole Wright and K-9s Bruin and Ty during Law Enforcement Day on August 31.

SUNY College of Optometry, in partnership with SUNY Upstate Medical University, will conduct vision screenings on Sept. 2, to highlight the new SUNY Optometry extension campus at SUNY Upstate, which opens in 2027.

SUNY Upstate Medical University’s Mobile Mammography Van will provide screenings at the fair on Sept. 2 and 3 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. SUNY Upstate’s She Matters breast cancer screening support program will also be meeting at the same times, as well as its Pathway (Promoting Access to Training in Healthcare) program that will highlight ways the campus can help prepare individuals for careers in medicine. The campus will also be staffing the infirmary at the Fair.

About the State University of New York

The State University of New York is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States, and more than 95 percent of all New Yorkers live within 30 miles of any one of SUNY’s 64 colleges and universities. Across the system, SUNY has four academic health centers, five hospitals, four medical schools, two dental schools, a law school, the country’s oldest school of maritime, the state's only college of optometry, 12 Educational Opportunity Centers, over 30 ATTAIN digital literacy labs and manages one US Department of Energy National Laboratory. In total, SUNY serves about 1.7 million students across its portfolio of credit- and non-credit-bearing courses and programs, continuing education and community outreach programs. SUNY oversees nearly a quarter of academic research in New York. Research expenditures system-wide are nearly $1.5 billion in fiscal year 2025, including significant contributions from students and faculty. There are more than three million SUNY alumni worldwide, and annually one in three New Yorkers who earn a college degree is a SUNY alum. To learn more about how SUNY creates opportunities, visit the SUNY website.