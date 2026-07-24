Senator Roy Blunt: A Practical Path Forward for U.S. Foreign Assistance
Foreign assistance needs to be rebuilt, not abandoned. A year after USAID's closure, 8 in 10 Americans, across party lines, say the answer is reform, not elimination.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Senator Roy Blunt, Chairman of HBS Leadership Strategies Advisory Services, was recently named to the new Commission on the Future of Foreign Assistance, a bipartisan effort launched by the Rockefeller Foundation and the David and Lucile Packard Foundation. In a new column, Sen. Blunt makes the case that foreign assistance needs a rebuild, not a retreat, and that the answer is a system that is accountable to taxpayers and keeps America leading in the world. Read his full take here: https://hbstrategies.us/a-practical-path-forward-for-u-s-foreign-assistance/
— Senator Roy Blunt
Sen. Blunt represented Missouri in the U.S. House and Senate for 26 years. He now serves as Chairman of HBS Leadership Strategies Advisory Services.
Tom Alexander
HB Strategies
talexander@hbstrategies.us
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.