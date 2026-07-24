Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,524 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,603 in the last 365 days.

Senator Roy Blunt: A Practical Path Forward for U.S. Foreign Assistance

Senator Roy Blunt writes about a practical path forward for U.S. foreign assistance

Foreign assistance needs to be rebuilt, not abandoned. A year after USAID's closure, 8 in 10 Americans, across party lines, say the answer is reform, not elimination.”
— Senator Roy Blunt
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Senator Roy Blunt, Chairman of HBS Leadership Strategies Advisory Services, was recently named to the new Commission on the Future of Foreign Assistance, a bipartisan effort launched by the Rockefeller Foundation and the David and Lucile Packard Foundation. In a new column, Sen. Blunt makes the case that foreign assistance needs a rebuild, not a retreat, and that the answer is a system that is accountable to taxpayers and keeps America leading in the world. Read his full take here: https://hbstrategies.us/a-practical-path-forward-for-u-s-foreign-assistance/

Sen. Blunt represented Missouri in the U.S. House and Senate for 26 years. He now serves as Chairman of HBS Leadership Strategies Advisory Services.

Tom Alexander
HB Strategies
talexander@hbstrategies.us
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senator Roy Blunt: A Practical Path Forward for U.S. Foreign Assistance

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Law, Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.