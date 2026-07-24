Senator Roy Blunt: A Practical Path Forward for U.S. Foreign Assistance

Foreign assistance needs to be rebuilt, not abandoned. A year after USAID's closure, 8 in 10 Americans, across party lines, say the answer is reform, not elimination.” — Senator Roy Blunt

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