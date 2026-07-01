Andy Blunt: U.S. Supreme Court Reshapes Campaign Finance Ahead of 2026 Midterms
How the ruling impacts national party strategy, ad rates, and competitive Senate races — from HBS CEO Andy Blunt.WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Supreme Court just struck down limits on coordinated spending between political parties and their candidates. This significantly reshapes campaign finance law just 126 days before election day.
In NRSC v. FEC (No. 24-621), the Court overruled its own 2001 precedent and allowed party committees to spend unlimited amounts of money in direct coordination with their nominees. The practical impact on ad rates, party strategy, and competitive Senate races is significant.
HBS CEO Andy Blunt breaks it all down in his latest column. Worth a read if you want an inside look at how political parties are racing to restructure operations just months before election day.
Tom Alexander
HB Strategies
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