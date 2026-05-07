HBS Expands Public Affairs Practice with Addition of Katie Boyd as Principal

Veteran communications strategist brings nearly two decades of congressional communications and corporate public affairs experience

Katie's combination of experience and political instinct will enhance HBS Public Affairs and the results the team delivers to clients.” — HBS CEO Andy Blunt

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HBS today announced the addition of Katie Boyd as Principal in its Public Affairs practice . Katie has spent nearly two decades leading strategic communications campaigns around numerous high-profile, consequential policy debates in both Congress and the private sector. HBS CEO Andy Blunt said, “Katie knows how to translate complex issues into clear, compelling narratives that move public opinion and shape outcomes. Her combination of experience and political instinct will enhance HBS Public Affairs and the results the team delivers to clients.”Katie most recently served as a Managing Director at CGCN Group where she advised corporations, trade associations, and nonprofit organizations on strategic communications campaigns in the energy, financial services, and health care sectors. Before joining CGCN in 2023, she served as Communications Director and Spokeswoman to former U.S. Senator Roy Blunt who is now Chairman of HBS Leadership Advisory Services. Katie led press strategy across Senator Blunt’s personal office and committee assignments, including the Senate Committee on Rules and Administration, the Senate Republican Policy Committee, and the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies.HBS Public Affairs develops and delivers integrated communications and advocacy strategies for companies, associations, and institutions navigating high-stakes policy environments. The practice manages reputation and policy as one effort, backed by the full HBS national platform across federal and state government affairs.Earlier in her career, Katie held communications roles in the office of House Speaker John Boehner and on the Research and Communications team at the Republican National Committee during the 2008 presidential cycle. She began her career in the office of U.S. Senator Jon Kyl of Arizona.ABOUT HBSHBS is a bipartisan national government affairs and advocacy firm that works with companies, associations, and other organizations to advance and protect their interests before Congress, federal agencies, and state governments across the country. Established in 2018 by Andy Blunt and Gregg Hartley, HBS operates thirteen offices across the United States. The firm maintains one of the nation's largest networks of state lobbyists with capital offices in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin. The HBS Federal Government Affairs group serves clients from Washington, D.C. and is ranked among the top performing lobbying firms. The firm's Public Affairs practice builds full-scale communications strategies for clients navigating high-stakes policy environments and reputation challenges. Former U.S. Senator Roy Blunt leads the firm's Leadership Strategies Advisory Services group in Washington, a specialized executive team that provides a comprehensive whole-of-government advisory service that is tailored to the needs of a specific organization.

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