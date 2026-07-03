Officials Dedicate Hoke's Run Battlefield Park

FALLING WATERS, W.Va., (July 2, 2026) — Berkeley County's Hoke's Run Battlefield Park was officially dedicated this morning in a ceremony held at 11 AM at the park site off WV Route 901 in Falling Waters. The dedication marked the 165th anniversary of the Battle of Hoke's Run — the first Civil War battle fought in the Shenandoah Valley — and celebrated the installation of the park's interpretive signage, which tells the story of this pivotal July 2, 1861 engagement for visitors and residents alike.

The ceremony brought together representatives of five organizations whose collaboration made Berkeley County's first battlefield park possible: the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation, Berkeley County Commission, Berkeley County Board of Education, Martinsburg-Berkeley County Parks & Recreation Board, and the Falling Waters Battlefield Association. Together, the organizations worked to preserve the battlefield, create public access, and ensure the site's history will be shared with future generations.

"We couldn't be more excited to celebrate this official opening on the 165th anniversary of the Battle of Hoke's Run," said Keven Walker, CEO of the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation. "Berkeley County is the northern gateway to the Shenandoah Valley, and Hoke's Run Battlefield Park now ensures that future generations will understand the pivotal role this ground played in the earliest days of the Civil War. The signs dedicated today bring that story to life in a way visitors can experience for themselves."

The park is the result of a landmark public-private partnership announced two years ago. The Berkeley County Board of Education transferred ownership of the site to Berkeley County, enabling the Berkeley County Commission, the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation, and the Martinsburg-Berkeley County Parks & Recreation Board to move forward with the project.

"I want to again thank the Berkeley County Board of Education, whose willingness to transfer ownership of this property made everything possible," said Berkeley County Commission Vice-President Steve Catlett. "Today's dedication is the fulfillment of a promise to our community — that this battlefield would be preserved in perpetuity and opened as an educational and recreational resource for everyone in Berkeley County and beyond.”

"Through our partnership with the Battlefields Foundation, we are proud to welcome residents and visitors alike to Hoke's Run Battlefield Park," said Joe Burton, Executive Director of the Martinsburg-Berkeley County Parks & Recreation Board. "The signs unveiled today are just the beginning. This park will continue to grow as a destination."

"Preservation and interpretation of Civil War sites in the Falling Waters area has been our mission since 2004," said Gary Gimbel, President of the Falling Waters Battlefield Association. "To stand here today and see this park officially open, with signs that tell the full story of Hoke's Run to every visitor who walks through — this is what we have worked for."

The park will be maintained for recreational use through an agreement between the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation and the Martinsburg-Berkeley County Parks & Recreation Board. Park features include a recreation trail, pavilion, and restroom facilities.

The park project was supported by more than $200,000 in private contributions, including $125,000 received from Macy’s Inc., for the park pavilion, and donations from Panhandle Builders & Excavating, Inc., Fox & Associates, CNB Bank, WVU Medicine, United Bank, Spring Mills Rotary Club, Liz Oates, Integrity Home Mortgage and Countertop Solutions.

Hoke's Run Battlefield Park is located at 1156 Saint Andrews Drive off WV 901 in the Falling Waters area of Berkeley County, West Virginia, and is open to the public.

About the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation

The Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation is the designated management entity of the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields National Historic District, established by Congress in 1996. The Foundation has preserved more than 8,000 acres of Civil War battlefield land and leveraged over $60 million in non-federal matching funds through its public-private partnership model.

About Berkeley County, West Virginia

Berkeley County is the northern gateway to the Shenandoah Valley and one of the fastest-growing counties in West Virginia. Home to Martinsburg, the county's rich Civil War heritage includes the Battle of Falling Waters, the B&O Railroad Roundhouse & Shops, and numerous other sites.

About the Falling Waters Battlefield Association

The Falling Waters Battlefield Association, Inc. has been dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of Civil War sites in the Falling Waters area of Berkeley County since 2004. The Association played a key role in bringing public and institutional attention to the significance of the Battle of Hoke's Run and advocating for the creation of Hoke's Run Battlefield Park.





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