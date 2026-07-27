Electroninks and SIIX Expand Collaboration to Advance Additive EMI Shielding

SIIX's new spray coating environment supports prototype trials across a wide range of products as partners work with customers to establish coating processes

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electroninks , the leader in metal complex inks for additive manufacturing and advanced semiconductor packaging, today announced an expanded strategic collaboration with SIIX Corporation to advance additive high-frequency electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding solutions across a range of electronics applications in Japan and global markets. As part of the expanded collaboration, SIIX has introduced spray coating equipment and prepared a specialized ultrasonic spray coating environment, enabling it to support prototype coating trials for a variety of products.The collaboration combines Electroninks’ advanced metal-organic decomposition (MOD) conductive ink platform and spray coating process knowledge with SIIX’s large-scale Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) infrastructure and global manufacturing presence. Together, the companies aim to help customers establish and evaluate additive EMI shielding approaches for a broad range of electronics, with automotive being one of several potential target applications.Under the expanded relationship, SIIX serves as a distribution and collaboration partner for Electroninks’ EMI shielding materials and processes within Japan. SIIX has introduced spray coating equipment and established a specialized ultrasonic spray coating environment, and the partners are now ready to work with customers to establish suitable printing and coating processes together, beginning with prototype coating trials rather than immediate volume production.“As electronics across automotive and many other industries become denser and operate at higher frequencies, EMI shielding is evolving from a component-level consideration into a system-level engineering challenge,” said Takashi Mochizuki, director of sales and business development at Electroninks. “This collaboration brings together advanced conductive materials, a specialized ultrasonic spray coating environment, and global manufacturing expertise so we can work directly with customers to establish coating processes suited to their products, from automotive electronics to a broad range of other applications.”Electroninks’ additive EMI shielding platform enables conductive coatings to be deposited directly onto complex geometries using precision spray coating processes, creating lightweight alternatives to traditional metal shielding enclosures such as those used in ECUs, Power Control Units (PCUs), and a wide range of other electronic assemblies.The collaboration is designed to support growing market demand for conformal EMI shielding approaches capable of reducing weight, simplifying integration, and enabling greater design flexibility across next-generation electronics platforms in automotive and many other industries.As part of the collaboration, Electroninks provides materials and process knowledge and works alongside SIIX and its customers on the collaborative establishment of coating processes suited to each product and material set. Rather than offering a fixed, pre-optimized process, the partners engage with customers to jointly define the printing and coating approach, starting with prototype coating trials in SIIX’s specialized ultrasonic spray coating environment. Process parameters for specific MOD products and customer materials, including commonly used automotive plastics such as PBT, are established together as part of each engagement rather than assumed to be complete in advance.The companies have also established a collaborative framework intended to make it easier to bring newly developed Electroninks materials into coating trials over time. As additional conductive materials are introduced, the partners can build on what they learn together to explore process parameters, material configurations, and equipment settings for each new evaluation.Supporting the initiative, Electroninks has continued to strengthen its own internal capabilities through the installation of advanced spray and printing systems for its metal complex conductive inks, improving process consistency and supporting future scale-up.“Additive manufacturing is enabling entirely new approaches to electronics integration,” added Melbs LeMieux, co-founder and president at Electroninks. “By combining advanced materials with scalable EMS manufacturing, SIIX, a longtime partner of EI, is now taking the strong initiative to advance their EMS business and offer their customers advancements in functionality and production times. We are proud to support SIIX, and the overall market in Japan as they look to adopt the MOD technology in their electronics manufacturing supply chains.The companies expect the collaboration to expand over time into additional applications, manufacturing regions, and advanced conductive material workflows supporting broader electronics and semiconductor packaging markets.For more information on Electroninks products and solutions, please visit www.electroninks.com ###About ElectroninksElectroninks Incorporated is a world-leader in the commercialization of advanced materials for electronics and semiconductor packaging. We have developed a full suite of proprietary metal complex conductive ink solutions and complementary material sets, thus accelerating time to market for both new innovations and drop-in manufacturing breakthroughs.Electroninks’ metal complex inks – including silver, gold, platinum, nickel and copper – deliver higher conductivity, manufacturing flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. The company’s conductive inks provide reliable solutions for applications in printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing, semiconductor packaging, consumer electronics, wearables, medical devices and more. We also partner closely with best-in-class equipment and integration partners to provide customers with a total ink and process solution with the ultimate goal of reducing the manufacturing costs and complexity.To learn more visit: www.Electroninks.com Contact@Electroninks.com512-766-7555

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