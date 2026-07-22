Electroninks Awarded U.S. Air Force Contract to Advance On-Demand PCB Manufacturing for Defense Applications

CircuitJet platform to enable rapid production of obsolete parts and mission-critical electronics at the point of need

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electroninks , the leader in metal complex inks for additive manufacturing and advanced semiconductor packaging, today announced it has been selected by AFWERX for a SBIR contract in the amount of $1,249,907 focused on advancing on-demand printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing for rapid prototyping and mission-critical electronics sustainment applications to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018, which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded, and now Electroninks has started its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America."Military operations and sustainment environments cannot always afford to wait for traditional electronics supply chains, particularly when dealing with obsolete components or urgent mission requirements," said Melbs LeMieux, co-founder and president of Electroninks. "With CircuitJet, we are working to bring manufacturing directly to the point of need, enabling rapid production of PCBs and electronic components where and when they are required. This program represents an important opportunity to further advance on-demand electronics manufacturing capabilities that can strengthen operational readiness and improve resilience across defense applications."The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.###About ElectroninksElectroninks Incorporated is a world-leader in the commercialization of advanced materials for electronics and semiconductor packaging. We have developed a full suite of proprietary metal complex conductive ink solutions and complementary material sets, thus accelerating time to market for both new innovations and drop-in manufacturing breakthroughs.Electroninks’ metal complex inks – including silver, gold, platinum, nickel and copper – deliver higher conductivity, manufacturing flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. The company’s conductive inks provide reliable solutions for applications in printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing, semiconductor packaging, consumer electronics, wearables, medical devices and more. We also partner closely with best-in-class equipment and integration partners to provide customers with a total ink and process solution with the ultimate goal of reducing the manufacturing costs and complexity.To learn more visit: www.Electroninks.com Contact@Electroninks.com512-766-7555About AFRLThe Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com.About AFWERXAs the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel at four hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has awarded over 10,400 contracts worth more than $7.24 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: afwerx.com.

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