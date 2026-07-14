Soane Materials Introduces First Ever License Platform for Performance-Equivalent, PEG-Free Scent Booster Beads

Licensable model delivers a ready-to-manufacture product with bio-based ingredients and cost savings without sacrificing format, fragrance or retail standards

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soane Materials , the leading regenerative materials innovation and IP licensing company, today announced the launch of its SoaneClean Scent Bead licensing platform, introducing the first commercially scalable, performance-equivalent, PEG-free alternative to conventional polyethylene glycol carrier systems. As consumer scrutiny of laundry ingredients intensifies and retailers face growing pressure to justify ingredient choices in their private-label and co-developed portfolios, SoaneClean offers brand and category teams a ready-to-deploy path to a product that earns its shelf position on performance, ingredients, and cost.In-wash scent booster beads have become one of the fastest-growing segments in laundry care, with the global market projected to approach $9.6 billion by 2033. Consumer adoption is driven by ease of use, fragrance customization, and the perception of long-lasting premium freshness, a combination that makes the format a natural fit for private-label premiumization and brand extension.But the dominant carrier chemistry behind those beads, polyethylene glycol (PEG), is drawing increasing consumer and regulatory attention. Mounting regulatory scrutiny, intellectual property exposure, petrochemical price volatility, retailer-driven ingredient transparency standards, and growing consumer demand for clean-label formulations are reshaping the economics of the category. PEG carries byproduct contamination concerns that are surfacing across state-level regulatory frameworks and ingredient transparency programs. SoaneClean is designed to answer that shift. The platform not only removes PEG from the formulation equation in favor of a bio-based and mineral filler alternative, but it’s also the first technology to deliver both the look and feel of PEG-based beads with fragrance performance parity and an estimated 25 percent raw material cost reduction compared to conventional PEG systems. For retailers operating clean-ingredient qualification programs or seeking to future-proof their private-label assortment, PEG exposure is becoming a category-level liability rather than a background formulation detail.Previous PEG-free attempts entered the market and failed to hold their position because they couldn’t match the fragrance retention, bead aesthetics, and cold-water dissolution that consumers expect from the category’s leading products. That performance gap has been the primary barrier to a clean-label scent bead with real commercial legs.SoaneClean is built on a bio-based, mineral-filled carrier system, removing the conditions under which fragrance volatilization loss and dye degradation typically occur:* Fragrance retention comparable to high-performing PEG beads through wash, dry, and wear phases* Dissolution in under five minutes at 25°C, supporting cold-water compatibility* Compatibility with both free and encapsulated fragrance systems* Rounded bead morphology, low dusting, and consistent density aligned with retailer standards* Dye compatibility with mineral and bio-based fillers that leave no visible residue* An estimated 25% raw material cost advantage over conventional PEG systemsThe result is a bead that looks, feels, and performs like the category leader, with a formulation architecture that supports clean-label claims, ingredient transparency requirements, and a premium product narrative. For producers evaluating PEG exit strategies, SoaneClean is the first viable clean product alternative.That trade-off has been the primary reason clean-label scent beads haven’t held shelf position, and removing it changes the calculus for category teams. For retailers operating ingredient qualification programs, SoaneClean removes a known point of exposure from the scent booster aisle without asking shoppers to accept a performance compromise. For brands, it opens a premium pricing tier that petrochemical-based formulations can’t credibly occupy: a bio-based, biodegradable bead with full performance parity gives consumers a genuine reason to choose, not just a reason to forgive.“Manufacturers are not reformulating only for sustainability,” said Leo Kasehagen , president and chief operating officer of Soane Materials. “They are reformulating for resilience: cost stability, regulatory clarity, and supply chain confidence. The PEG-free category has been waiting for a solution that doesn’t ask producers to accept a performance compromise. We built the platform that removes that barrier.”Developing a next-generation carrier system from scratch typically requires two to four years of formulation development, stability testing, and retailer qualification. SoaneClean compresses that timeline to months. Rather than positioning the platform as a proprietary finished product, Soane Materials has structured SoaneClean as a licensing model designed to remove the most significant barriers to carrier-system transition: time, and development risk. The platform is already performance-validated and tunable to specification, including cost targets, fragrance profile, aesthetic preferences, and regional compliance requirements.Built on bio-based, biodegradable components and naturally occurring minerals, SoaneClean enables entry into a premium positioning tier that traditional PEG architectures struggle to credibly occupy. In a category long defined by petrochemical carriers, this marks one of the first scalable departures that maintains performance benchmarks while offering cost and risk advantages.For more information, visit www.soanematerials.com ###About Soane MaterialsSoane Materials, headquartered in Miami, Florida, is the leading regenerative materials innovation and IP licensing company working passionately in the development of bio-based and biodegradable materials designed to replace plastics and petrochemicals in various consumer and industrial applications. By integrating advanced material science with scalable manufacturing processes, Soane Materials delivers high-performance solutions for industries seeking sustainable alternatives. For more information on Soane Materials, please visit www.soanematerials.com About Ara PartnersFounded in 2017, Ara Partners is a global private markets firm focused on decarbonizing the industrial economy. The firm invests in the middle market across three strategies: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Energy. Ara scales commercially demonstrated decarbonization solutions, supports the businesses and infrastructure that enable their adoption, and reduces emissions at the source across the conventional energy value chain. Ara operates from Houston, Boston, Dublin and Washington D.C., and as of March 31, 2026, had approximately $8.2 billion in assets under management.

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