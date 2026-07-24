Fixnhour recognizes GeekyAnts among top AI app development companies, highlighting its enterprise AI and product engineering expertise.

Enterprise AI needs data quality, governance, UX, cloud economics, and release discipline. Buyers value outcomes over presentations” — Kumar Pratik, CEO of GeekyAnts.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fixnhour has recognized GeekyAnts as one of the top AI app development companies in its July 2026 AI App category. The listing adds GeekyAnts, an AI-Powered Digital Product Engineering and Consulting Company, to a discovery category used by businesses evaluating AI app development, generative AI, AI consulting, machine learning, AI product development, AI automation, and AI-assisted development partners.Fixnhour says its ranking process considers verified provider data, manual verification, customer reviews, past performance, and industry-specific knowledge. For enterprise technology leaders, those signals matter because AI vendor selection has moved beyond prototype speed. Large organizations now assess whether a partner can turn AI concepts into secure, scalable, and maintainable production systems.The recognition comes as AI spending continues to rise across enterprise technology budgets. Gartner forecasts worldwide AI spending to reach $2.59 trillion in 2026, a 47 percent year-over-year increase. This growth gives CIOs, engineering leaders, and digital platform teams a clear challenge: separate AI demonstrations from systems that can support real workflows, governance controls, cloud capacity, and measurable business outcomes.McKinsey’s 2025 Global Survey on AI shows the execution gap that continues to shape enterprise AI decisions. The firm reports that AI adoption has spread across business functions, but fewer organizations report enterprise-level financial impact. For AI app development companies, that gap changes the buyer conversation from model access to product engineering depth, workflow redesign, integration quality, and adoption at scale.The Fixnhour listing also follows another external recognition for GeekyAnts. The company received the Excellence in AI & Digital Transformation award at the ET Now Business Conclave & Awards 2026, Gujarat Edition, held in Ahmedabad on June 16, 2026. The award gives enterprise buyers another reference point when reviewing GeekyAnts’ work across AI, platform modernization, and digital product engineering.GeekyAnts also holds a 4.8 rating with 115 reviews on Clutch. For enterprise buyers, third-party review signals can support early shortlisting before teams begin security review, procurement checks, technical discovery, and client reference calls. Ratings do not replace due diligence, but they help buyers compare service providers in a crowded AI market.GeekyAnts’ public case studies show how the company has applied AI across hiring, media, and enterprise document workflows. In its AI Interview System project, GeekyAnts built a platform that automates candidate screening through real-time voice interactions, intelligent assessments, and scalable microservices. The system helps reduce manual screening delays and creates a more consistent evaluation process for hiring teams.In another project, GeekyAnts built a video competition platform for iOS and Android with AI moderation, video streaming, rewards, and real-time analytics. The case study reports 100 percent automated content moderation, which matters for platforms that manage user-generated video content and need faster review workflows without increasing operational load.The company’s AI Document Intelligence work with Pillar Engine adds an enterprise operations use case. GeekyAnts built an AI-powered document intelligence platform that reduced manual effort by 99 percent, processed 10,000 pages in two minutes, and delivered more than 85 percent accurate insights using AWS Bedrock and LLM automation.The Fixnhour recognition gives enterprise buyers another evaluation signal, but it does not replace technical due diligence. VP-level engineering and digital platform leaders still need to assess architecture quality, security posture, domain experience, delivery maturity, and post-launch support before selecting an AI development partner.As enterprises expand AI across customer experience, operations, hiring, finance, and knowledge workflows, firms with product engineering depth may gain more attention in vendor shortlisting. GeekyAnts’ inclusion in Fixnhour’s AI App category, combined with its ET Now 2026 award, Clutch rating, and AI case study record, gives buyers a broader basis to examine its work across AI applications, intelligent automation, product engineering, and enterprise modernization.Contact InformationUS OfficeGeekyAnts Inc.315 Montgomery Street, 9th & 10th FloorsSan Francisco, CA 94104, USA

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