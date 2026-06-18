GeekyAnts Receives ET Now 2026 Award for AI and Digital Transformation Excellence

GeekyAnts - ET Now Awards

GeekyAnts wins ET Now’s 2026 award for AI and digital transformation excellence, spotlighting its enterprise AI and cloud modernization work.

Enterprises need AI engineering systems that are reliable, measurable, secure, and scalable, built to move from strategy to deployment with clear business impact.” — Kumar Pratik, Founder and CEO, GeekyAnts

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GeekyAnts , an AI-powered digital product engineering and consulting company, received the Excellence in AI & Digital Transformation award at the ET Now Business Conclave & Awards 2026 – Gujarat Edition, organized by the Times Network, held in Ahmedabad on June 16, 2026.The recognition places GeekyAnts among technology firms helping enterprises move beyond AI experimentation toward scalable digital platforms, cloud modernization, and measurable transformation of the customer experience.The ET Now Business Conclave & Awards 2026 brought together business leaders, policymakers, investors, and technology executives to discuss Gujarat’s growth priorities and the future of enterprise competitiveness. The event featured Government of Gujarat leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Shri Harsh Sanghvi as the chief guest, and focused on the role of AI, infrastructure, manufacturing, GCC expansion, and digital platforms in shaping business advantage.GeekyAnts Founder and CEO Kumar Pratik, Co-Founder Sanket Sahu, and Chief Revenue Officer Kunal Kumar attended the event. Kumar Pratik also joined the panel discussion titled “ Future-Ready Manufacturing: Scaling the Global Factory Floor ,” where he discussed AI transformation , digital product engineering, and the need for scalable systems that connect technology investments with business outcomes.The award comes at a time when enterprise AI adoption is accelerating worldwide, but many organizations continue to face challenges in turning AI initiatives into production impact.McKinsey’s 2025 global AI research reported that 88% of organizations use AI in at least one business function, while Gartner’s CIO research found that only 48% of digital initiatives meet or exceed business outcome targets. IBM’s 2025 CEO study also found that 61% of CEOs have started adopting AI agents and preparing them for scale.GeekyAnts’ recent work reflects this focus across enterprise and product environments. In the Pillar Engine engagement, the company built an AI document intelligence platform that cut manual effort by 99%, processed 10,000 pages in two minutes, and delivered more than 85% response accuracy. The system used AWS Bedrock, Claude, Snowflake, DynamoDB, ECS Fargate, and a custom agent architecture to convert large documents into role-based insights.For Nexus, GeekyAnts worked on AI-driven process automation across business process management workflows. The team designed SQL agents, evaluated retrieval-augmented generation models, and built benchmarking systems that reduced manual validation cycles by 50% and accelerated testing by 30%.In another engagement, GeekyAnts delivered cloud modernization for an AI-powered hiring platform, moving infrastructure from AWS EKS to Azure in one week. The engagement reduced monthly infrastructure costs by 50% and cut mean time to resolution by 80% through stronger monitoring and CI/CD practices. The company also supported the development of a Smart Pantry AI meal recommendation platform that improved personalization and enabled faster feature iteration.For enterprises in North America and other global markets, the recognition highlights GeekyAnts’ ability to combine AI strategy, product engineering, cloud operations, user experience, governance, and delivery discipline. With a presence across San Francisco, Bengaluru, and London, GeekyAnts works with organizations that need consulting depth and hands-on engineering execution for AI roadmaps, legacy modernization, digital customer experience, and cloud cost optimization.Technology leaders can explore GeekyAnts’ recent work at www.geekyants.com/en-us or contact its U.S. office to assess upcoming platform initiatives.Contact InformationUS OfficeGeekyAnts Inc.315 Montgomery Street, 9th & 10th FloorsSan Francisco, CA 94104, USA+1 845 534 6825info@geekyants.comIndia OfficeGeekyAnts India Pvt LtdNo. 18, 2nd Cross Road, N S Palya, 2nd Stage,BTM Layout, Bangalore - 560076, Karnataka, India+91 80 4305 8884UK OfficeGeekyAnts UK LtdSPACES Finsbury Park17 City North Place, London N4 3FU, England, UK+44 1702 655221

ET Now.in Business Conclave & Awards 2026 – Gujarat Edition | LIVE

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