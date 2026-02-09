GeekyAnts Delivers 60% AWS Cost Reduction for a Digital Banking Platform, Saving Over $57K Annually

GeekyAnts cut a digital bank’s AWS bill by 60% in one quarter by removing idle resources, rightsizing infra, and enforcing cost controls.

We mapped resource usage, removed waste, and created controls to prevent costs from growing without purpose. The team used CloudWatch metrics, ​​AWS Cost Explorer, and Terraform to track resource use.” — Gaurav Porwal, Principal Technical Consultant at GeekyAnts

A digital banking platform cut AWS costs by 60 percent in one quarter, lowering monthly spend from $8,100 to $3,300 with the help of GeekyAnts, an IT consulting and Product Development company . Enterprises waste 30 percent of cloud spending, according to Gartner's 2024 Forecast for Public Cloud Services Worldwide.The project started with an AWS environment built by multiple teams over time, creating inefficiencies. The platform had idle load balancers, oversized compute, and duplicate databases that drove up cost. Test environments ran 24/7 without a business need. GeekyAnts focused on matching infrastructure to actual usage patterns.GeekyAnts removed idle resources, including unattached Elastic IPs, old snapshots, and unused container images. Storage tiering policies and container cleanup rules reduced ongoing costs. GeekyAnts' team moved test workloads to run only when needed. Staging environments now run only during active testing. The team used Terraform to track and document all infrastructure changes.The team adjusted resources to match actual demand. Engineers adjusted ECS (Elastic Container Service) tasks, databases, and servers to match traffic patterns. Engineers migrated database instances from r5.2xlarge to r5.large after CloudWatch showed peak CPU usage stayed below 15%. These changes lowered costs without affecting performance. Automated alarms monitored thresholds.Process controls preserved the savings. Engineers implemented regular cost reviews and approvals for resources that run continuously. They created checklists for storage growth and data use. The changes allow the platform to scale without cost increases. Production stayed stable. The changes were made gradually to avoid disrupting service.The project provides benchmarks for large enterprises, particularly in North America, where digital banking platforms often operate across multiple regions with monthly cloud bills exceeding $500,000. Teams can redirect resources to feature development, security, and performance improvements.Organizations that adopt these practices can scale efficiently while maintaining platform reliability. Executives can learn how similar approaches apply to their environments.

