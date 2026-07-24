SoLeads.ai Refreshes Website and Key Social Data Export Tools

SoLeads.ai social media data exporter homepage

The refreshed experience provides a clearer workflow for reviewing public data and exporting available records to CSV or XLSX.

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, HONG KONG, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SoLeads.ai has completed a coordinated update to its homepage and several key product pages, introducing a clearer and more streamlined experience for users working with publicly available social media and business information.As a social media data exporter , SoLeads.ai helps users organize available information from public profiles, follower and following lists, comments, posts, engagement activity, websites, social links, creator profiles, and selected business sources into structured files.The latest update improves how these capabilities are presented and accessed across the website. Visitors can now more easily identify the appropriate tool, understand which inputs are supported, review the types of records that may be available, and follow the process from a public source to a CSV or XLSX export.“Public information is displayed differently across every platform, which can make research difficult to organize,” the SoLeads.ai team said. “The refreshed experience is designed to make each step clearer, from choosing a dataset to reviewing and exporting the available records.”A More Consistent Export ExperienceThe updated homepage introduces a more structured overview of SoLeads.ai’s supported data workflows.Users can explore tools for public profiles and available contact fields, followers and following lists, comments and engagement information, creator data, websites and connected social links, and public post information.The website also explains the core workflow more clearly. Users begin by selecting a supported platform and export tool, provide a public username, profile URL, post link, keyword, or another supported source, and then review the available records before exporting selected information.The revised experience is intended to reduce uncertainty before an export begins. Relevant pages now provide clearer information about supported inputs, available fields, download formats, account requirements, device compatibility, and public-data limitations.The update also gives users a more direct way to move between related tools for Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, X, Google Maps, and other supported sources.Updated Instagram and TikTok WorkflowsThe refreshed IG follower export tool provides a browser-based workflow for organizing publicly available follower or following information from supported Instagram profiles.Users can enter a public Instagram username or profile URL, choose between followers and following, and review the available profile records before continuing with the export process.Supported results can be downloaded as CSV or XLSX after signing in to SoLeads.ai. The workflow does not require users to provide an Instagram password, install a separate desktop application, or add a browser extension.The tool can support audience research, creator discovery, competitor comparison, partnership research, and the preparation of structured working lists.SoLeads.ai has also refined the presentation of its TikTok follower export tool , which helps users organize publicly available follower and following information from supported TikTok profiles.Instead of opening profiles individually and manually copying usernames, links, and related details into a spreadsheet, users can review available audience records through a more structured workflow.Follower information may help researchers examine the public audience connected to a creator, brand, competitor, or topic. Following information may help identify relevant creators, publications, businesses, communities, and potential partners associated with a public profile.The exact records and fields available through either tool depend on the selected public account, source accessibility, and the information displayed at the time of processing.Built Around Publicly Available InformationSoLeads.ai is designed to organize information made publicly available through supported sources.The platform does not provide access to private accounts, password-protected pages, or information that is not publicly displayed. Record availability can vary between platforms, profiles, pages, posts, and tools.Users remain responsible for reviewing exported information and using it in accordance with applicable laws, privacy requirements, platform policies, and their own organizational standards.These boundaries are now explained more clearly across the updated website, helping users understand what each workflow is designed to do before beginning an export.Updated Experience Now AvailableThe refreshed SoLeads.ai homepage and updated product pages are now available online.New users can create an account and receive introductory credits to explore supported workflows. Credit usage and export requirements vary depending on the selected tool, available records, and requested data fields.To explore the updated platform, visit SoLeads.ai.About SoLeads.aiSoLeads.ai is a no-code platform for organizing publicly available social media and business information into structured files.The platform provides focused tools for public profiles, followers, following lists, comments, engagement information, posts, creator research, websites, social links, publicly displayed contact details, and selected business data sources.Supported records can be reviewed and exported to CSV or XLSX for audience research, content analysis, creator discovery, competitor research, market research, partnership planning, and related business workflows.

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