WAWebSender Marks 200,000-User Milestone for Its WhatsApp Sender Chrome Extension

WAWebSender interface

The 4.8-rated browser extension helps small teams import contacts, personalize messages, control sending intervals, and review results directly in WhatsApp Web.

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, HONG KONG, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WAWebSender today announced that its WhatsApp Sender , listed in the Chrome Web Store as WA Bulk Message Sender, has reached the 200,000-user milestone. The extension currently holds a 4.8-out-of-5 rating based on approximately 2,600 ratings and supports 66 languages.Small teams using WhatsApp Web often face a common challenge: sending prepared, personalized messages to contact lists efficiently without handling every conversation one at a time. WAWebSender addresses this need by bringing contact import, message personalization, sending controls, and result review directly into WhatsApp Web, without requiring users to build an API integration.English and Arabic are among the extension’s supported languages, making the same browser-based workflow accessible to users in the United States, Egypt, and other international markets.Import Contacts and Personalize MessagesWAWebSender’s WhatsApp Sender allows users to import prepared contact lists from Excel or CSV files and send messages without saving every phone number individually.Information included in an imported file, such as a recipient’s name, company, appointment details, or other available fields, can be added to messages as personalization variables. This allows users to prepare one consistent message structure while adapting relevant details for individual contacts.The WhatsApp Sender also supports reusable message templates and attachments, including supported images, videos, and documents. These features can support practical communication tasks such as sales follow-ups, appointment reminders, customer updates, event notices, and messages to opted-in audiences.Control Sending and Review ResultsThe WhatsApp Sender provides controls for managing each messaging task from preparation through result review.Users can configure intervals between messages, monitor sending progress, and pause or resume an active task when necessary. After the process is complete, they can export the result list and retry unsuccessful messages without restarting the entire workflow.This browser-first approach is designed for individuals and small teams that manage prepared contact lists directly in WhatsApp Web but do not require the automated integrations associated with the WhatsApp Business Platform API.A free version is available, and no credit card is required to begin using the basic browser workflow. Users also do not need to configure API access, webhooks, or a separate desktop messaging application.“Many small teams already use WhatsApp Web for everyday customer communication, but repeatedly preparing and sending similar messages can become inefficient,” said Wang Chun, spokesperson for WAWebSender. “Our WhatsApp Sender brings contact import, personalization, sending controls, and result review into one familiar workflow, helping users manage communication without complex technical setup.”Additional Privacy Protection for WhatsApp WebAlongside its primary WhatsApp Sender, WAWebSender also provides a privacy extension for WhatsApp Web for users who access conversations during meetings, screen sharing, office work, or in other shared environments.The complementary extension can blur chat messages, recent-message previews, images, videos, stickers, profile pictures, contact names, group names, and selected input areas. Users can choose which interface elements to protect and reveal specific content by hovering over it.Screen-lock and password-protection controls are also available when additional privacy is required. The visual protection is applied locally within the browser, helping users reduce the accidental exposure of WhatsApp Web content displayed on screen.Key CapabilitiesWAWebSender WhatsApp Sender interface showing contact import, personalized message fields, attachments, message templates, and sending interval controls.● Import contacts from Excel or CSV files● Send messages without saving each number individually● Personalize messages using imported contact fields● Add supported images, videos, and documents● Save and reuse message templates● Configure sending intervals and monitor progress● Pause or resume active sending tasks● Export results and retry unsuccessful messagesResponsible Messaging and User ControlWAWebSender promotes relevant, consent-based communication. Users should send messages only to contacts who have agreed to receive them or who have an established relationship with the sender.Users remain responsible for maintaining their contact lists, reviewing message content, managing sending activity, and complying with applicable laws and WhatsApp policies. Sending interval, progress-tracking, pause, and result-review features are designed to keep control of the communication process with the user.About WAWebSenderWAWebSender develops browser-based productivity tools for WhatsApp Web users. Its primary product is a WhatsApp Sender that helps individuals and small teams import contact lists, personalize messages, manage sending intervals, monitor progress, and export results without complex API setup.WAWebSender is part of the WAPlus product family, which provides WhatsApp Web productivity tools for messaging, customer management, privacy protection, group communication, and related business workflows.WAWebSender is an independent project and is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by WhatsApp or Meta.

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