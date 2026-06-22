Lip Sync AI Launches Free AI Video Creation Platform for Creators

Lip Sync AI Video Generator

Creators can generate videos from text, audio, photos, and animal images using dual AI models, with free access and responsible AI safeguards.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lip Sync AI today announced the official launch of its AI-powered video creation platform, providing creators with an easy way to generate realistic lip-sync videos, talking photos, and talking animal content directly in the browser. Released at the end of May 2026, the platform is currently available free to use.The platform's flagship feature, Lip Sync AI Video Generator , enables users to create speaking videos from either uploaded audio or text. Users can simply enter a script, choose a voice and speaking style, and generate fully lip-synced videos in minutes - a process that traditionally required hours of manual editing. The workflow is designed for content creators, marketers, educators, and businesses looking to produce engaging video content without traditional editing tools.To support different creation needs, Lip Sync AI offers two generation models.Lip Sync 1.0 is available to all users by default and is optimized for speed and accessibility. Designed for portrait-style animations, it delivers fast lip-sync generation with support for audio uploads and voice recordings up to 100 seconds in length and files up to 100MB.For creators seeking higher-quality output, Lip Sync 2.0 unlocks after free registration. The advanced model delivers cinematic realism through more accurate lip movements, natural upper-body motion, and support for a wider range of character styles. Lip Sync 2.0 supports audio uploads and recordings up to 40 seconds, with file sizes up to 50MB.In addition to video lip sync, the platform includes Talking Photo AI , allowing users to animate a single image using text, uploaded audio, or recorded speech. Users can also create entertaining videos with Talking Animals AI , which brings pet and animal photos to life through synchronized speech and facial animation.Unlike many AI video platforms that require paid subscriptions before users can test advanced features, Lip Sync AI offers free access during its launch phase. Visitors can explore the platform immediately, while Lip Sync 2.0 is displayed as an enhanced model that can be unlocked through free registration.As AI-generated video becomes increasingly realistic, Lip Sync AI is committed to responsible AI development and content safety. The company has established usage policies designed to discourage impersonation, deceptive content, fraud, and other forms of misuse. Lip Sync AI continues to invest in safety measures and platform governance to help ensure that AI-generated content is used responsibly and transparently."We believe powerful AI video tools should be accessible while remaining responsible," said Alex Carter of Lip Sync AI. "Our goal is to help creators produce high-quality content quickly while maintaining strong standards for trust and safety."Key features include:• Generate lip-sync videos from text or audio• Choose from multiple AI voices and speaking styles• Lip Sync 1.0 with up to 100-second audio support• Lip Sync 2.0 with cinematic-quality animation• Talking Photo AI generation• Talking Animals AI generation• Browser-based workflow with no software installation• Free access during launch period• Built-in responsible AI and content safety principlesAbout Lip Sync AILip Sync AI is an AI video generation platform focused on realistic lip synchronization, talking photo animation, and talking animal video creation. Launched in May 2026, the platform helps creators transform text, audio, images, and videos into engaging animated content through advanced AI technology.

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