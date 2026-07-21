Business Reporter: Getting OT ready for a new era of cyber threats

Why public-private partnerships are essential to protecting critical national infrastructure from evolving cyber threats

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Fortinet explains how the threat landscape has been evolving in recent years and what critical national infrastructure (CNI) providers should do to protect their operation. The World Economic Forum's Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2026 reveals that more than three-quarters of organisations have experienced an increase in cyber fraud, highlighting how rapidly the threat landscape is evolving. As attacks become increasingly automated and accessible, cybersecurity for CNI must evolve beyond traditional defences. Regulators are responding with stricter requirements. The EU's NIS2 Directive, Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) and the AI and Cybersecurity plan, alongside the UK's forthcoming Cyber Security and Resilience Bill, place greater emphasis on resilience, governance and incident reporting. However, compliance alone is not enough. Organisations also need robust governance frameworks and continued investment in workforce skills to ensure emerging technologies, including AI, are deployed responsibly and effectively.A hybrid security approach is becoming the preferred model for CNI, combining on-premises protection for sensitive operational systems with resilient cloud services. At the same time, organisations must prepare for quantum computing by adopting post-quantum cryptography, while also addressing the growing convergence of IT and operational technology (OT), where cyberattacks can have real-world operational and safety consequences. Public-private partnerships are therefore critical. By collaborating with experienced and trusted cybersecurity providers, governments and infrastructure operators can strengthen resilience, share threat intelligence and respond more effectively to emerging risks. Fortinet embraces the principle of secure by design, combining AI-powered security, OT expertise, regulatory knowledge and experience protecting critical infrastructure to help organisations build resilient, future-ready cyber defences.To learn more about how an increasingly networked OT should meet the latest cyber challenges, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Fortune, USA Today, Wired, Independent, Die Welt and Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About FortinetFortinet is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere our customers need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute, one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Collaboration with esteemed organizations from both the public and private sectors, including Computer Emergency Response Teams (“CERTS”), government entities, and academia, is a fundamental aspect of Fortinet’s commitment to enhance cyber resilience globally. FortiGuard Labs, Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence.

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