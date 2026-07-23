Daily Session Report for Thursday, July 23, 2026
PENNSYLVANIA, July 23 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
July 23, 2026
Convened at 9:30 A.M.
Adjourned at 3:20 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Fleming.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments as Amended by the House
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102-101
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Motion to Suspend the Rules for motion to revert to prior Printer’s Number
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101-101 (Fail)
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Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 589 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development
HR 590 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development
HR 600 To Session Calendar
HB 2711 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
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From Rules Re-Reported On Concurrence as Amended
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
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A Resolution authorizing the House of Representatives of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to hold session on September 9, 2026, at 5:45 p.m., at Congress Hall in Philadelphia, in celebration of the momentous and historic occasion of the 250th anniversary of the Constitution of Pennsylvania and the United States Semiquincentennial.
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201-0
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at 5:45 P.M. at Congress Hall
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
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