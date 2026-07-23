Daily Session Report for Thursday, July 23, 2026

PENNSYLVANIA, July 23 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

July 23, 2026

Convened at 9:30 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:20 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Fleming.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments as Amended by the House

HB 1042 PN 3793 102-101 Motion to Suspend the Rules for motion to revert to prior Printer’s Number 101-101 (Fail)

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 589 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HR 590 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HR 600 To Session Calendar

HB 2711 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 1042 From Rules Re-Reported On Concurrence as Amended

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 600 A Resolution authorizing the House of Representatives of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to hold session on September 9, 2026, at 5:45 p.m., at Congress Hall in Philadelphia, in celebration of the momentous and historic occasion of the 250th anniversary of the Constitution of Pennsylvania and the United States Semiquincentennial. 201-0

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at 5:45 P.M. at Congress Hall

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.