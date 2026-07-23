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Daily Session Report for Thursday, July 23, 2026

PENNSYLVANIA, July 23 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

July 23, 2026

Convened at 9:30 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:20 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Fleming.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments as Amended by the House

 

HB 1042 PN 3793

102-101

 

Motion to Suspend the Rules for motion to revert to prior Printer’s Number

101-101     (Fail)

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 589     Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HR 590     Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HR 600     To Session Calendar

 

HB 2711   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 1042

From Rules Re-Reported On Concurrence as Amended

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 600

A Resolution authorizing the House of Representatives of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to hold session on September 9, 2026, at 5:45 p.m., at Congress Hall in Philadelphia, in celebration of the momentous and historic occasion of the 250th anniversary of the Constitution of Pennsylvania and the United States Semiquincentennial.

201-0

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, September 9, 2026  at 5:45 P.M. at Congress Hall

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

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Daily Session Report for Thursday, July 23, 2026

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