Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,995 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,940 in the last 365 days.

Daily Session Report for Wednesday, July 22, 2026

PENNSYLVANIA, July 22 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

July 22 , 2026

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 12:06 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Davidson.

 

Communications Received

 

The Chair is in receipt of the following reports:

 

·         A report in compliance with Pennsylvania’s Right-to-Know Law 2023 Act 29, Section 1505,

from Pennstate University regarding the Pennsylvania State University’s May 30 report

 

·         A report as directed by Act 53 of 2020 from the Pennsylvania Department of State regarding its

Act 53 Report for the years 2022-2025

 

·         A report pursuant to the Pennsylvania Unemployment Compensation Law from the Department of

Labor & Industry regarding its Re-employment Fund Annual Report for the Calendar Year 2025

 

·         A report pursuant to the Pennsylvania Unemployment Compensation Law from the Department of

Labor & Industry regarding its annual report for the Service and Infrastructure Improvement Fund for 2026

 

·         A report pursuant to the Pennsylvania Grade Crude Development Act, Act 52 of 2016, from the Pennsylvania

Department of Community & Economic Development regarding its 2025 Annual Report on Pennsylvania Grade

Crude Development Advisory Council

 

·         A report as required by title 12 of the Pennyslvania Consolidated Statue from the Pennsylvania Department of

Community & Economic Development the Machinery & Equipment Loan Fund Activity Report for Fiscal Year ended June 30, 2026

 

·         A report as required by Section 7 of Act 45 of 2025 from the Pennsylvania Insurance Department regarding the

Joint Underwriting Association’s Risk-Based Capital Report

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 587     Health

HR 588     Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

 

HB 2691   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2696   Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 2697   Education

HB 2698   Education

HB 2700   Labor And Industry

HB 2699   Judiciary

HB 2701   Health

HB 2702   Health

HB 2703   Transportation

HB 2704   Housing And Community Development

HB 2705   Labor And Industry

HB 2706   Finance

HB 2707   Judiciary

HB 2708   Insurance

HB 2709   Finance

HB 2710   Health

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Thursday, July 23, 2026  at 9:30 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Daily Session Report for Wednesday, July 22, 2026

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.