Daily Session Report for Wednesday, July 22, 2026
PENNSYLVANIA, July 22 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
July 22 , 2026
Convened at 12 P.M.
Adjourned at 12:06 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Davidson.
Communications Received
The Chair is in receipt of the following reports:
· A report in compliance with Pennsylvania’s Right-to-Know Law 2023 Act 29, Section 1505,
from Pennstate University regarding the Pennsylvania State University’s May 30 report
· A report as directed by Act 53 of 2020 from the Pennsylvania Department of State regarding its
Act 53 Report for the years 2022-2025
· A report pursuant to the Pennsylvania Unemployment Compensation Law from the Department of
Labor & Industry regarding its Re-employment Fund Annual Report for the Calendar Year 2025
· A report pursuant to the Pennsylvania Unemployment Compensation Law from the Department of
Labor & Industry regarding its annual report for the Service and Infrastructure Improvement Fund for 2026
· A report pursuant to the Pennsylvania Grade Crude Development Act, Act 52 of 2016, from the Pennsylvania
Department of Community & Economic Development regarding its 2025 Annual Report on Pennsylvania Grade
Crude Development Advisory Council
· A report as required by title 12 of the Pennyslvania Consolidated Statue from the Pennsylvania Department of
Community & Economic Development the Machinery & Equipment Loan Fund Activity Report for Fiscal Year ended June 30, 2026
· A report as required by Section 7 of Act 45 of 2025 from the Pennsylvania Insurance Department regarding the
Joint Underwriting Association’s Risk-Based Capital Report
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 587 Health
HR 588 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations
HB 2691 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 2696 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HB 2697 Education
HB 2698 Education
HB 2700 Labor And Industry
HB 2699 Judiciary
HB 2701 Health
HB 2702 Health
HB 2703 Transportation
HB 2704 Housing And Community Development
HB 2705 Labor And Industry
HB 2706 Finance
HB 2707 Judiciary
HB 2708 Insurance
HB 2709 Finance
HB 2710 Health
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 9:30 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
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