Daily Session Report for Wednesday, July 22, 2026

PENNSYLVANIA, July 22 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

July 22 , 2026

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 12:06 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Davidson.

Communications Received

The Chair is in receipt of the following reports:

· A report in compliance with Pennsylvania’s Right-to-Know Law 2023 Act 29, Section 1505,

from Pennstate University regarding the Pennsylvania State University’s May 30 report

· A report as directed by Act 53 of 2020 from the Pennsylvania Department of State regarding its

Act 53 Report for the years 2022-2025

· A report pursuant to the Pennsylvania Unemployment Compensation Law from the Department of

Labor & Industry regarding its Re-employment Fund Annual Report for the Calendar Year 2025

· A report pursuant to the Pennsylvania Unemployment Compensation Law from the Department of

Labor & Industry regarding its annual report for the Service and Infrastructure Improvement Fund for 2026

· A report pursuant to the Pennsylvania Grade Crude Development Act, Act 52 of 2016, from the Pennsylvania

Department of Community & Economic Development regarding its 2025 Annual Report on Pennsylvania Grade

Crude Development Advisory Council

· A report as required by title 12 of the Pennyslvania Consolidated Statue from the Pennsylvania Department of

Community & Economic Development the Machinery & Equipment Loan Fund Activity Report for Fiscal Year ended June 30, 2026

· A report as required by Section 7 of Act 45 of 2025 from the Pennsylvania Insurance Department regarding the

Joint Underwriting Association’s Risk-Based Capital Report

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 587 Health

HR 588 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HB 2691 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2696 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 2697 Education

HB 2698 Education

HB 2700 Labor And Industry

HB 2699 Judiciary

HB 2701 Health

HB 2702 Health

HB 2703 Transportation

HB 2704 Housing And Community Development

HB 2705 Labor And Industry

HB 2706 Finance

HB 2707 Judiciary

HB 2708 Insurance

HB 2709 Finance

HB 2710 Health

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 9:30 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.