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Daily Session Report for Sunday, July 12, 2026

PENNSYLVANIA, July 12 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 12, 2026

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 5:00 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Benninghoff.

 

Communications Received

 

Committees on Committees

Supplemental Report

 

In the House of Representatives

July 12, 2026

 

Resolved that,

 

Rep. Joshua Kail resigns as a member of the House Judiciary Committee.

Rep. George Margetas is elected as a member of the House Judiciary Committee.

 

Respectfully submitted,

 

Rep. Tina Pickett, Chair

Committee on Committees

 

The Chair is in receipt of the following reports:

 

·         A report as required by Section 1406 of Title 25, the Department of State’s Annual

Report to the General Assembly on Voter Registration for 2025

 

·         A report as required by the Pennsylvania Low-Level Radioactive Waste Disposal Act from

the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection regarding is annual Low-Level

Radioactive Waste Protection Program Report to the General Assembly and the Appalachian

Compact Commission for the Calendar Year 2024

 

·         A report pursuant to the requirements of Act 48 of 1981 from the Pennsylvania Department of

General Services regarding its 2026 Real Property Disposition Plan

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives

numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives

numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence

of the House of Representatives is requested.

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments

made by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Bills

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 584     Human Services

HR 585     Insurance

HR 586     To Session Calendar

                   

HB 2687   State Government

HB 2688   Local Government

HB 2689   Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 2692   Local Government

HB 2693   Judiciary

HB 2694   Health

HB 2695   Children And Youth

 

SB 1248    Liquor Control

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 96

From Rules Re-Reported On Concurrence as Committed

HB 482

From Rules Re-Reported On Concurrence as Committed

HB 1102

From Rules Re-Reported On Concurrence as Committed

HB 1286

From Rules Re-Reported On Concurrence as Committed

HB 1505

From Rules Re-Reported On Concurrence as Committed

HB 1862

From Rules Re-Reported On Concurrence as Committed

HB 2017

From Rules Re-Reported On Concurrence as Committed

HB 2400

From Rules Re-Reported On Concurrence as Committed

HB 2559

From Rules Re-Reported On Concurrence as Committed

 

 

SB 45

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 130

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 146

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

SB 331

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 349

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 511

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 779

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 992

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1058

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1181

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1294

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1353

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 580

A Resolution designating July 18, 2026, as "Piping Plover Day" in Pennsylvania.

195-7

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, September 9, 2026  at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

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Daily Session Report for Sunday, July 12, 2026

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