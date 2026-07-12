Daily Session Report for Sunday, July 12, 2026
PENNSYLVANIA, July 12 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
June 12, 2026
Convened at 12 P.M.
Adjourned at 5:00 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Benninghoff.
Communications Received
Committees on Committees
Supplemental Report
In the House of Representatives
July 12, 2026
Resolved that,
Rep. Joshua Kail resigns as a member of the House Judiciary Committee.
Rep. George Margetas is elected as a member of the House Judiciary Committee.
Respectfully submitted,
Rep. Tina Pickett, Chair
Committee on Committees
The Chair is in receipt of the following reports:
· A report as required by Section 1406 of Title 25, the Department of State’s Annual
Report to the General Assembly on Voter Registration for 2025
· A report as required by the Pennsylvania Low-Level Radioactive Waste Disposal Act from
the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection regarding is annual Low-Level
Radioactive Waste Protection Program Report to the General Assembly and the Appalachian
Compact Commission for the Calendar Year 2024
· A report pursuant to the requirements of Act 48 of 1981 from the Pennsylvania Department of
General Services regarding its 2026 Real Property Disposition Plan
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives
numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives
numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence
of the House of Representatives is requested.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments
made by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Bills
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 584 Human Services
HR 585 Insurance
HR 586 To Session Calendar
HB 2687 State Government
HB 2688 Local Government
HB 2689 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HB 2692 Local Government
HB 2693 Judiciary
HB 2694 Health
HB 2695 Children And Youth
SB 1248 Liquor Control
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
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From Rules Re-Reported On Concurrence as Committed
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From Rules Re-Reported On Concurrence as Committed
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From Rules Re-Reported On Concurrence as Committed
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From Rules Re-Reported On Concurrence as Committed
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From Rules Re-Reported On Concurrence as Committed
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From Rules Re-Reported On Concurrence as Committed
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From Rules Re-Reported On Concurrence as Committed
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From Rules Re-Reported On Concurrence as Committed
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From Rules Re-Reported On Concurrence as Committed
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From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
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From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
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From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
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From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
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From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
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From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
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From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
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From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
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From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
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From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
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From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
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From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
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A Resolution designating July 18, 2026, as "Piping Plover Day" in Pennsylvania.
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195-7
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at 12 NOON
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
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