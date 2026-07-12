Daily Session Report for Sunday, July 12, 2026

PENNSYLVANIA, July 12 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 12, 2026

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 5:00 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Benninghoff.

Communications Received

Committees on Committees

Supplemental Report

In the House of Representatives

July 12, 2026

Resolved that,

Rep. Joshua Kail resigns as a member of the House Judiciary Committee.

Rep. George Margetas is elected as a member of the House Judiciary Committee.

Respectfully submitted,

Rep. Tina Pickett, Chair

Committee on Committees

The Chair is in receipt of the following reports:

· A report as required by Section 1406 of Title 25, the Department of State’s Annual

Report to the General Assembly on Voter Registration for 2025

· A report as required by the Pennsylvania Low-Level Radioactive Waste Disposal Act from

the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection regarding is annual Low-Level

Radioactive Waste Protection Program Report to the General Assembly and the Appalachian

Compact Commission for the Calendar Year 2024

· A report pursuant to the requirements of Act 48 of 1981 from the Pennsylvania Department of

General Services regarding its 2026 Real Property Disposition Plan

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives

numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives

numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence

of the House of Representatives is requested.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments

made by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Bills

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 584 Human Services

HR 585 Insurance

HR 586 To Session Calendar

HB 2687 State Government

HB 2688 Local Government

HB 2689 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 2692 Local Government

HB 2693 Judiciary

HB 2694 Health

HB 2695 Children And Youth

SB 1248 Liquor Control

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 580 A Resolution designating July 18, 2026, as "Piping Plover Day" in Pennsylvania. 195-7

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.