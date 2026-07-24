A' Musical Instruments Design Awards 2026 Call for Entries Announced

Musical Instruments Design Awards

A' Musical Instruments Design Awards 2026 invites instrument designers, luthiers, manufacturers and acoustic innovators worldwide.

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Musical Instruments Design Awards . The A' Musical Instruments Design Awards are open for entries by Musical Instrument Designers , Industrial Designers, Music Instrument Producers, Acoustic Engineers, Sound Designers, Music Production Companies, Music Artists, Instrument Manufacturers, Musical Instrument Brands, Luthiers, Percussion Instrument Makers, Wind Instrument Craftsmen, String Instrument Artisans, Music Technology Companies, Professional Musicians, Musical Instrument Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Musical instruments, acoustic innovations and music technology products developed within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Musical Instruments Design Awards is a two-phase competition. Participation begins with a complimentary preliminary evaluation of musical instrument and acoustic design projects, Musical Instrument Designers, Industrial Designers, Music Instrument Producers, Acoustic Engineers, Sound Designers, Music Production Companies, Music Artists, Instrument Manufacturers, Musical Instrument Brands, Luthiers, Percussion Instrument Makers, Wind Instrument Craftsmen, String Instrument Artisans, Music Technology Companies, Professional Musicians, Musical Instrument Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Musical Instrument Awards, and get a preliminary score for their work. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Musical Instrument Awards consideration.The A' Musical Instruments Design Awards recognize excellence in musical instrument design, acoustic performance and craftsmanship. From guitars, pianos and violins to percussion instruments, wind instruments, electronic instruments and music technology innovations, the competition celebrates products that enhance sound quality, playability, ergonomics and artistic expression. Entries are evaluated anonymously by an international jury of more than 300 academics, industrial designers, acoustic engineers, musicians, instrument makers and music technology specialists, ensuring recognition is based solely on acoustic performance, innovation, craftsmanship, usability and design excellence.Musical Instrument Awards Timeline & EligibilityDeadline for entries to A' Musical Instruments Design Awards is on September 30, 2026. Results of the A' Musical Instruments Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Musical Instruments Design Awards will be granted the highly coveted A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Musical Instrument Awards.Eligible entries include guitars, pianos, violins, drums, brass and woodwind instruments, electronic instruments, percussion systems and innovative music technologies that could be submitted to A' Musical Instruments Design Awards : Guitars, Pianos, Violins, Drums, Saxophones, Flutes, Trumpets, Harps and More. Musical Instrument Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/77 Prize for Good Musical Instrument DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Musical Instruments Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Musical Instruments Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A2 Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Musical Instrument Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Musical Instruments Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Musical Instruments Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Musical Instruments Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A' Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A' Design Prize are given free of charge to the Musical Instrument Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Musical Instruments Design Awards.Musical Instrument Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members, musical instrument manufacturers, professional musicians, recording studios, music technology companies, acoustic engineers and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=77 to see past winners of the A' International Musical Instruments Design Awards.• Additional Details could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/77 • Registrations could be made at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About Musical Instrument AwardsThe A' Design Award & Competition recognizes excellence across musical instrument design, acoustic innovation, craftsmanship and numerous creative disciplines. By honoring outstanding instruments and music technologies, the competition promotes artistic creativity, engineering excellence and exceptional performance. Through international recognition, media exposure and extensive promotional opportunities, the A' Design Awards help instrument manufacturers, luthiers, designers and music technology companies introduce innovative musical products to a global audience while advancing excellence in musical instrument development. To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Musical Instruments Design Awards please visit designaward.com

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