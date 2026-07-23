A' Meta, Strategic and Service Design Awards 2026 Call for Entries Announced

Meta, Strategic and Service Design Awards

A' Meta, Strategic and Service Design Awards 2026 invites service designers, strategists and business innovation professionals worldwide.

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Meta, Strategic and Service Design Awards . The A' Meta, Strategic and Service Design Awards are open for entries by Service Designers, Strategic Design Consultants, Business Designers, UX/UI Designers, Brand Strategists, System Designers, Interaction Designers, Organizational Design Consultants, Innovation Managers, Experience Designers, Customer Experience Consultants, Social Designers, Policy Designers, Information Architects, Service Brands, Service Manufacturers worldwide. Service design projects, strategic frameworks and business innovation solutions developed within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Meta, Strategic and Service Design Awards is a two-phase competition. Participation begins with a complimentary preliminary evaluation of service innovation and strategic design projects, Service Designers, Strategic Design Consultants, Business Designers, UX/UI Designers, Brand Strategists, System Designers, Interaction Designers, Organizational Design Consultants, Innovation Managers, Experience Designers, Customer Experience Consultants, Social Designers, Policy Designers, Information Architects, Service Brands, Service Manufacturers can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Service Awards, and get a preliminary score for their work. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Service Awards consideration.The A' Meta, Strategic and Service Design Awards recognize excellence in service innovation, organizational transformation and strategic design thinking. From service blueprints, customer journey systems and business models to policy design, organizational frameworks, experience strategies and service ecosystems, the competition celebrates solutions that improve customer experiences, operational efficiency and long-term organizational value. Entries are evaluated anonymously by an international jury of more than 300 academics, service designers, business strategists, UX professionals, innovation consultants and organizational experts, ensuring recognition is based solely on strategic impact, innovation, usability and design excellence.Service Awards Timeline & EligibilityDeadline for entries to A' Meta, Strategic and Service Design Awards is on September 30, 2026. Results of the A' Meta, Strategic and Service Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Meta, Strategic and Service Design Awards will be granted the highly coveted A’ Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Service Awards.Eligible entries include service blueprints, customer journey maps, business design frameworks, service ecosystems, organizational strategies, policy design projects and experience design systems that could be submitted to A' Meta, Strategic and Service Design Awards : Design Strategy, Design Management, Service Design, Franchising Design, Strategic Design, Service Blueprints, Prototypes, Touchpoints and More. Service Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/23 Prize for Good Service DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Meta, Strategic and Service Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Meta, Strategic and Service Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A' Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Service Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Meta, Strategic and Service Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Meta, Strategic and Service Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Meta, Strategic and Service Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A' Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A' Design Prize are given free of charge to the Service Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Meta, Strategic and Service Design Awards.Service Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members, service innovators, business leaders, strategy consultants, public sector organizations, innovation professionals and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=23 to see past winners of the A' International Meta, Strategic and Service Design Awards.• Additional Details could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/23 • Registrations could be made at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About A' Design AwardsThe A' Design Award & Competition recognizes excellence across service innovation, strategic thinking, organizational transformation and numerous creative disciplines. By honoring outstanding service design methodologies and business innovation strategies, the competition promotes customer-centered thinking, sustainable organizational development and design-driven transformation. Through international recognition, media exposure and extensive promotional opportunities, the A' Design Awards help service designers, consultants, businesses and innovation teams showcase transformative service solutions to a global audience while advancing excellence in strategic design. To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Meta, Strategic and Service Design Awards please visit designaward.com

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