A' Car and Land Based Motor Vehicles Design Awards 2026 Call for Entries Announced

Car and Land Based Motor Vehicles Design Awards

A' Car and Land Based Motor Vehicles Design Awards 2026 invites automotive designers, vehicle manufacturers and mobility innovators worldwide.

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Car and Land Based Motor Vehicles Design Awards. The A' Car and Land Based Motor Vehicles Design Awards are open for entries by Car Designers, Automobile Designers, Industrial Designers, Motor Vehicle Companies, Car Brands, Car Manufacturers, Automotive Engineers, Mechanical Engineers, Automotive Stylists, Vehicle Dynamics Engineers, Automotive Safety Engineers, Car Detailing Professionals, Automotive Lighting Designers, Car Interior Designers, Car Audio Designers, Car Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Passenger vehicles, automotive concepts and land-based motor vehicles developed within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Car and Land Based Motor Vehicles Design Awards is a two-phase competition. Participation begins with a complimentary preliminary evaluation of automotive design and vehicle innovation projects, Car Designers, Automobile Designers, Industrial Designers, Motor Vehicle Companies, Car Brands, Car Manufacturers, Automotive Engineers, Mechanical Engineers, Automotive Stylists, Vehicle Dynamics Engineers, Automotive Safety Engineers, Car Detailing Professionals, Automotive Lighting Designers, Car Interior Designers, Car Audio Designers, Car Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Car Awards, and get a preliminary score for their work. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Car Awards consideration.The A' Car and Land Based Motor Vehicles Design Awards recognize excellence in passenger vehicle design, automotive engineering and mobility innovation. From sedans, SUVs and sports cars to electric vehicles, autonomous concepts and next-generation mobility solutions, the competition celebrates vehicles that combine aesthetics, engineering performance, safety and user experience. Entries are evaluated anonymously by an international jury of more than 300 academics, automotive designers, engineers, mobility experts and transportation professionals, ensuring recognition is based solely on innovation, engineering quality, functionality, sustainability and design excellence.Car Awards Timeline & EligibilityDeadline for entries to A' Car and Land Based Motor Vehicles Design Awards is on September 30, 2026. Results of the A' Car and Land Based Motor Vehicles Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Car and Land Based Motor Vehicles Design Awards will be granted the highly coveted A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Car Awards.ligible entries include passenger cars, electric vehicles, sports cars, SUVs, autonomous vehicles, concept cars, vehicle interiors and mobility platforms that could be submitted to A' Car and Land Based Motor Vehicles Design Awards : Sedans, Hatchbacks, SUVs, Convertibles, Coupes, Minivans, Sports Cars, Electric Vehicles and More. Car Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/67 Prize for Good Car DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Car and Land Based Motor Vehicles Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Car and Land Based Motor Vehicles Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A' Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Car Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Car and Land Based Motor Vehicles Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Car and Land Based Motor Vehicles Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Car and Land Based Motor Vehicles Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A' Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A' Design Prize are given free of charge to the Car Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Car and Land Based Motor Vehicles Design Awards. Car Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members, automotive manufacturers, mobility companies, vehicle engineers, transportation professionals, automotive media and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=67 to see past winners of the A' International Car and Land Based Motor Vehicles Design Awards.• Additional Details could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/67 • Registrations could be made at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About Car AwardsThe A' Design Award & Competition recognizes excellence across automotive design, vehicle engineering, transportation innovation and numerous creative disciplines. By honoring exceptional passenger vehicles and automotive innovations, the competition promotes technological advancement, sustainable mobility and user-centered vehicle development. Through international recognition, media exposure and extensive promotional opportunities, the A' Design Awards help automotive manufacturers, design studios, engineers and mobility innovators introduce groundbreaking vehicle designs to a global audience while advancing excellence in automotive design. To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Car and Land Based Motor Vehicles Design Awards please visit designaward.com

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