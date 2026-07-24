Draft Rulemaking: Repeal of the EAB & ELC Quarantines Public Hearing
Division / Program: Animal and Plant Health
Date: August 18, 2026
Time: 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Location: Maine Potato Board Conference Room, 744 Main St #1, Presque Isle, ME 04769 & Microsoft Teams
Event Type: Public Meeting/Hearing, Public Comment
Public Comment Information & Fact Sheets
If you require an accommodation or service to participate, please contact us at dacf@maine.gov or (207) 287-3200 at least 5 days prior to the event.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.