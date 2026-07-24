Division / Program: Animal and Plant Health

Date: August 18, 2026

Time: 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Location: Maine Potato Board Conference Room, 744 Main St #1, Presque Isle, ME 04769 & Microsoft Teams

Event Type: Public Meeting/Hearing, Public Comment Public Comment Information & Fact Sheets Join If you require an accommodation or service to participate, please contact us at dacf@maine.gov or (207) 287-3200 at least 5 days prior to the event.

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