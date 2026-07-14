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Public Notice of Federal Consistency Review: Office of Naval Research and UNH Smart Acoustics from Shelf to Shore Project

The U.S. Department of the Navy, Office of Naval Research proposes to fund and support a University of New Hampshire research project called “Smart Acoustics from Shelf to Shore in the Gulf of Maine” involving the temporary deployment of low-impact, passive acoustic monitoring and oceanographic sensors at two locations in Maine state waters near the mouth of the Piscataqua River, southwest of Gerrish Island in Kittery, ME. This action is subject to review for consistency with the enforceable policies of Maine Coastal Program under 15 CFR 930, subpart C.

Download more information about the project (PDF). Public comments will be accepted through July 27, 2026, and can be sent to CZM_FederalConsistency@maine.gov

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Public Notice of Federal Consistency Review: Office of Naval Research and UNH Smart Acoustics from Shelf to Shore Project

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