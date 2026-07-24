NIC receives heavy equipment donation

NIC Executive Director of Workforce and Economic Development Colby Mattila, left, receives the keys to a 2020 Caterpillar 420E loader backhoe from ACI Northwest, Inc. President and CEO Bill Radobenko on Wednesday, July 22 and the NIC Parker Technical Education Center in Rathdrum.

The North Idaho College Workforce Training Center received a donation of a 2020 Caterpillar 420E loader backhoe from ACI Northwest for use in the college's Heavy Equipment Operator Apprenticeship Program.

The backhoe will be used by students in the apprenticeship program as they develop skills operating and maintaining heavy equipment used in the construction industry.

“We’re very grateful for the people over at ACI Northwest and their generous donation,” NIC Executive Director of Workforce and Economic Development Colby Mattila said. “North Idaho continues to see demand for skilled workers in construction, infrastructure and timber industries. Having another piece of equipment available for training gives our apprentices additional hands-on experience with the machines they'll use on the job.”

The Heavy Equipment Apprenticeship program teaches necessary skills for any project that requires moving and transporting heavy materials, or that demands any kind of earthmoving. Students go on to work in a variety of industries such as construction, infrastructure, mining, timber and more.

The three-year program guides apprentices through 176 hours of Related Technical Instruction annually, covering theoretical topics, civil blueprint reading, soil properties, paving and hands-on training with the equipment. Students must also complete 4,000 to 6,000 hours of on-the-job learning.

For more information about the NIC Heavy Equipment Apprenticeship program, visit nic.edu/wtc-heavyequipment/.