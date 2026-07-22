NIC hosting free FAFSA and Idaho LAUNCH support event July 27

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Students, parents, families and adult learners are invited to receive free one-on-one assistance completing financial aid applications during a FAFSA and Idaho LAUNCH support event from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 27, in the Molstead Library at North Idaho College’s Coeur d’Alene campus.

The event is free and open to anyone planning to attend college or workforce training programs.

Financial aid experts from NIC and the Idaho State Board of Education at the event can help participants complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, create an Federal Student Aid ID, determine Idaho LAUNCH eligibility and answer questions about financial aid and available funding opportunities.

Attendees should bring the student's and parent's Social Security numbers, Federal Student Aid IDs or the information needed to create them, 2024 federal tax information and any additional financial documents needed to complete the FAFSA.

For more information, contact the NIC Financial Aid office at (208) 769-3311.