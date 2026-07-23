Town Newsletter (7/23/26)

Town Council Meeting Preview (7/27/2026 Meeting) The Town Council’s agenda for the Monday, July 27th meeting includes the following items (subject to change). Watch the meeting on Zoom. Bids: Purchase of two vehicles for the Police Department, revisions to the concepts for fields at Chianese (engineering consultant), removal of parking lot and retaining wall at 25 Watson Avenue.

Proposed Memorandum of Understanding for a second School Resource Officer.

Revisions to the FY2027 Municipal Budget.

Financial Town Referendum (FTR) and potential charter changes.

Agreement with the State to complete sidewalks on Massasoit Avenue and New Meadow Road and commitment to provide the local match for an earmark awarded to the Town. 2026 Voter Information See the latest information for the Party Primary Election on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 Important Dates: • Friday, August 7th – Mail Ballot Drop Box Opens for the Party Primary Election, Barrington Town Hall (drop box in front). • Monday, August 10th – Voter Registration and Disaffiliation Deadline (Public Safety Building, Police Dispatch, 100 Federal Road, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.) Online Voter Registration at the Secretary of State’s website at https://vote.sos.ri.gov/Home/RegistertoVote?ActiveFlag=1. • Wednesday, August 12th - Barrington Board of Canvassers will meet at 5:00 p.m. to Canvass the Final Voter List. • Wednesday, August 19th – Mail Ballot Application Deadline, by 4:00 p.m. (Barrington Town Hall, Town Clerk’s Office) Apply Online for a Mail Ballot at the Secretary of State’s website at https://mailballot.sos.ri.gov/. • Thursday, August 20th through Tuesday, September 8th – Early Voting at Barrington Town Hall (Council Chamber, 2nd Floor) during regular business hours; early voting ends at 4:00 p.m. on September 8th. Please Note: Town Hall is CLOSED on Monday, September 7th – Labor Day. Usual Business Hours: Monday, 8:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Friday, 8:30 a.m. to noon • Wednesday, September 9th – PARTY PRIMARY, polls open at 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Town Clerk’s Office is closed to all business other than Board of Canvassers. Important Information Regarding the CHANGE IN POLLING LOCATIONS: Due to the school construction projects, SOME of the polling places for the September 9th Primary Election have been combined or relocated. Changes are for the September 9th Party Primary Election ONLY. Please check your polling locations below. You can also use the Secretary of State’s “Look Up” tool to find your polling locations by address. District 66-101 - Usually votes at Barrington High School: Will vote at Barrington Middle School

District 66-102 - Usually votes at Barrington Middle School: Will continue to vote at Barrington Middle School

District 66-103 - Usually votes at Nayatt School: Will vote at Barrington Middle School

District 67-104 - Usually votes at Hampden Meadows School: Will continue to vote at Hampden Meadows School

District 67-105 - Usually votes at Sowams School – Will vote at Hampden Meadows School

District 67-106 - Usually votes at Barrington Town Hall - Will continue to vote at Barrington Town Hall See the Voting Information Center on the Secretary of State's website - Contributed by the Town of Barrington Town Clerk’s Office Barrington Fire Department Recruiting Firefighters The Barrington Fire Department is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Firefighter/EMT. Applications are now being accepted from candidates committed to public service who possess strong judgment, decision-making skills, leadership skills, and the ability to work effectively in high-pressure situations. Serving more than 17,000 residents, local businesses, and over 19 miles of scenic coastline, the Barrington Fire Department provides fire suppression, emergency medical services, rescue operations, and public safety education. The department is devoted to delivering compassionate, professional, and high-quality emergency services to the community. Women and minorities are encouraged to apply. Applications will be accepted through Friday, August 28, 2026. Apply now, and interviews will be conducted on an ongoing basis. To learn more regarding the position or to apply, visit the Barrington Firefighter/EMT posting on FirefighterApp today at https://www.firefighterapp.com/Barrington-RI-Firefighter-Jobs/2763/. - Contributed by Kathleen Taraian Director of Human Resources for the Town of Barrington Blood Donors Needed to Help Boost the Nation’s Strained Blood Supply This Summer Rhode Island Blood Center (RIBC) has declared a blood emergency as the region’s blood supply falls below a two-day inventory, well below the level needed to meet routine and emergency patient needs. A healthy blood supply typically ranges from five to seven days. Locally, the shortage has been intensified by the seasonal challenges of summer. School breaks, vacations, holiday travel and changing routines reduce donations while hospitals continue treating trauma patients, cancer patients, surgical patients and others who rely on blood every day. “Our job is to make sure hospitals have the blood they need before patients arrive – not after,” said Hunter Shaffer, Vice President of Operations at Rhode Island Blood Center. “With blood supplies under pressure here and across much of the country, there’s very little flexibility when inventories fall this low. We’re asking everyone who’s eligible to donate now so blood is available for the next trauma patient, the next surgery and every patient whose care depends on a lifesaving transfusion.” All blood types are needed, especially A-, B-, and type O, the most critical blood type used in emergency care. Rhode Island Blood Center is urging all eligible donors to schedule an appointment as soon as possible. Blood donors can give every 56 days, and platelet donors up to twice each month. To view current eligibility guidelines or make an appointment, visit ribc.org or call 401.453.8383. - Contributed by Rhode Island Blood Center ---------------- Roll Up Your Sleeve at Barrington’s Upcoming Blood Drives You can make a lifesaving difference by donating at the upcoming community blood drives in Barrington! Thursday, August 13th Time: 3:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Location: Barrington Baptist Church (461 County Road)

Sponsor Code: 5036 Sunday, September 6th Time: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Location: Barrington Congregational Church (461 County Road)

Sponsor Code: 1562 Wednesday, September 9th Time: 2:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Location: Barrington Public Library

Sponsor Code: 2512 Mark your calendar and consider rolling up your sleeve to support this vital cause. Donations by appointment (Walk-ins will be welcomed if availability permits at time of arrival). - Contributed by Town of Barrington (Image courtesy of www.neafamily.com) Barrington Police Encourage Safe and Responsible E-Bike and E-Scooter Use The Barrington Police Department has continued enforcement efforts to improve public safety and educate riders and their families, especially juveniles and their parents, on operating electric bikes and scooters on town roads, sidewalks, and paths. The Town’s approach prioritizes education, safety, and injury prevention, with enforcement aimed at raising awareness among riders, families, and the general public. Statewide E-Bike Regulations/Key Safety Measures Recent changes to Rhode Island law further define how electric bicycles can be safely used across the state: Riders under age 16 are not allowed to operate any electric motorized bicycle, regardless of its class.

Class 4 electric dirt bikes and minibikes, which exceed 750W or 28 mph, are considered recreational vehicles and are not permitted on public roadways.

Certified helmets are required for all e-bike riders under the age of 21, whether the operator or passenger.

ONLY Class 1 e-bikes are allowed on state-owned bicycle trails and paths. Class 2 and 3 e-bikes are not allowed on state-owned trails and paths.

While there are no state laws regarding electric scooters, the Police Department strongly encourages parents to apply existing e-bike laws to operating e-scooters as well for safety precautions. PLEASE NOTE: According to state law, helmets should be worn by anyone age 15 and younger, whether the operator or passenger, for electric or non-electric scooters, as well as on a bicycle, skateboard, and roller and inline skates. Residents are encouraged to review the full laws under R.I.G.L. 31-1-3, 31-3-2.2, 31-3.2-1, and 31-19.7-1 and to use e-bikes responsibly. - Contributed by Barrington Police Department Barrington Tax Notifications Arriving in Late July Tax notifications for the 2026–2027 fiscal year will be mailed to residents of Barrington by the end of July. The Town of Barrington uses a quarterly tax payment schedule option, with payments due on the following dates: 1st Quarter: Wednesday, September 30, 2026

2nd Quarter: Wednesday, December 30, 2026

3rd Quarter: Tuesday, March 30, 2027

4th Quarter: Wednesday, June 30, 2027 The new tax rate is $16.31 per $1,000. Multiple payment methods are available, including online payment through the Town’s website, in-person payments at Town Hall, drop off box at Finance Department’s entrance, and mail-in options. For more details, visit https://www.barrington.ri.gov/257/Tax-Payment-Options. - Contributed by Town of Barrington (Photo courtesy of Town of Barrington) Sign Up Before August 31, 2026 to Receive Two Full Years of Discounted Curbside Composting There’s still time to take advantage of the Town of Barrington's Curbside Compost Pilot Program with Black Earth Compost. Residents who enroll by Monday, August 31, 2026, can lock in a full year of weekly curbside compost collection for just $66.66 — a 66% savings off the regular annual rate. The second year is available for $133.33 (33% off) before standard pricing begins in year three. The program makes composting easy with a durable, wildlife-resistant bin, weekly curbside collection, a free starter kit, and a complimentary bag of finished compost. Composting can reduce household trash by up to 30%, helping keep valuable organic material out of the landfill. As of mid-July, Barrington residents who have signed up for the program are composting approximately 1.4 tons of food scraps each week. To date, 59 tons of food scraps have been diverted from the landfill. Based on the current Rhode Island Central Landfill tipping fee of $63/ton, the Town of Barrington has saved itself $3,717. Additionally, the 59 tons of diverted food scraps for composting mean 56,640-88,500 lbs. of CO2 emissions were not released into the atmosphere. Already participating? Invite a friend or neighbor! Share your personal referral code, and when they sign up, you'll both receive a $20 account credit. It's a great way to save while helping Barrington reduce food waste and support local sustainability efforts. Learn more and enroll today at https://blackearthcompost.com/barrington/ The Town of Barrington, the Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District/ERICD, and 11th Hour Racing sponsor the composting initiative as part of ongoing efforts to reduce food waste, lower disposal costs, and support local sustainability goals. - Contributed by Town of Barrington (Photo Courtesy of Appliance Recycling Rebates Consumers Energy) Recycle Your Old Appliances And Get Cash Back Looking to get rid of an old refrigerator, freezer, or dehumidifier? Rhode Island Energy offers a free and convenient appliance recycling service, making it easy to dispose of outdated appliances while earning cash incentives. How It Works – Schedule a free pickup from your home or business, and Rhode Island Energy’s recycling partner, ECO+, will handle the rest. Not only will you be clearing space, but you'll also be contributing to environmentally responsible recycling efforts. Get Rewarded $50 for recycling a working refrigerator or freezer.

$30 for recycling a working dehumidifier or room air conditioner with refrigerator or freezer.

No-cost pickup and responsible recycling. Eligibility Available to Rhode Island Energy residential and commercial electric customers.

Customers can schedule up to two appliance pickups per year.

Appliances must be in working condition and meet size requirements. Schedule Your Pickup – Book your pickup online through ECO+ or call 1-866-685-1001. For questions, email energyefficiency@RIEnergy.com. Take advantage of this hassle-free program to save money and reduce energy waste today! Click here for additional details. - Contributed by Rhode Island Energy Barrington 250 Celebration Continues This Summer and Fall With Additional Activities While communities across the nation marked the Semiquincentennial with Independence Day celebrations, Barrington’s 250th anniversary celebration continues with a full schedule of activities through the summer and fall. Residents and visitors are encouraged to participate in commemorative events, leave their mark on local history, and celebrate the community’s rich heritage. July Barrington 250 Wish Wall – Share your hopes for Barrington’s future at the Barrington Public Library, First Floor Gallery (281 County Road). Available through Friday, July 31st. August Commemorative Brick Program – Personalize a commemorative brick that will become part of the permanent Barrington 250 installation on the Town Hall grounds. Order by Saturday, August 15th. September Barrington 250 Food and Music Festival – Rescheduled from Independence Day due to extreme heat, the festival will take place Sunday, September 27th, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in conjunction with the Barrington Arts Festival . Additional details will be announced. Fall (Dates to Be Announced) Barrington 250 Closing Ceremony and Time Capsule Dedication – Celebrate the conclusion of the year’s festivities and the dedication of the commemorative time capsule (make sure to contribute a keepsake) installation on the Town Hall grounds. Ongoing 250th Book Club in a Bag – Borrow 10 copies of Founding Mother: A Novel of Abigail Adams from the Barrington Public Library.

Founding Mother: A Novel of Abigail Adams Barrington 250 T-Shirts – Available for purchase at the Peck Center (281 County Road, lower level).

Explore Local History – Discover online historical resources curated by the Barrington 250th Committee and the Barrington Preservation Society. There’s still plenty of time to take part in Barrington’s historic 250th celebration and help create a lasting legacy for future generations. - Contributed by The Barrington 250th Committee The Barrington Town Council is looking for volunteers to serve on: Bicycle-Pedestrian Advisory Committee (BPAC): 2 vacancies: 2 alternates

Board of Assessment Review: 1 vacancy: 1st alternate

Bristol County Water Authority: 1 vacancy, 1 full member

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee: 2 vacancies: 2nd alternate and 1 student representative to serve a term of June 1, 2026, through May 31, 2027 (non-voting member)

Housing Board of Trustees: 3 vacancies: 1st, 2nd, and 3rd alternates

Library Board of Trustees: 1 vacancy, 1 full member

Open Space Committee: 1 vacancy, 1st alternate

Parks and Recreation Commission: 1 vacancy: 1 student representative to serve a term of June 1, 2026, through May 31, 2027 (non-voting member)

Resilience and Energy Committee: 2 vacancies: 1 full member and 1st alternate

Veterans Advisory Committee: 2 vacancies: 2 alternates (5 members to be veterans, can include family members of veterans) Updated Monday, June 29, 2026 To apply, go to the Boards and Commission webpage. CONTACT US All newsletters are emailed on Tuesdays unless noted otherwise (*Emailed next day due to holiday.) Do you have something you would like to see shared in the newsletter? Please send to info@barrington.ri.gov. FUTURE NEWSLETTERS August 4, 2026

August 18, 2026

September 9, 2026*

September 29, 2026

October 14, 2026*

November 4, 2026*

November 17, 2026

December 1, 2026

December 15, 2026

December 29, 2026 PLEASE NOTE: We maintain a single email notification list for all Town of Barrington news. If you unsubscribe, you will be opting out of receiving all future email notifications