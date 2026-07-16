Canadian Wildfire Smoke Is Moving Across RI, Creating Poor Air Quality And Reduced Visibility

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (RIDEM) has issued an Air Quality Alert statewide, in effect until midnight tonight, Thursday, July 16th.

Bands of heavy wildfire smoke originating from northern Minnesota and Ontario are moving through Southern New England, driving up fine particulate matter to levels that are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG). The National Weather Service (NWS) Boston/Norton office has indicated that localized wind patterns will keep patchy smoke and poor visibility in the area through Friday morning, July 17th. Hourly readings may spike into the "Unhealthy" (Red) category on the Air Quality Index (AQI).

If you have asthma, heart disease, or respiratory conditions, please take precautions:

Minimize Exposure: Limit strenuous or prolonged outdoor activities. Move activities indoors where possible.

Limit strenuous or prolonged outdoor activities. Move activities indoors where possible. Seal Indoor Spaces: Keep windows and doors closed. Use high-efficiency (HEPA) air filters in your heating and cooling systems.

Keep windows and doors closed. Use high-efficiency (HEPA) air filters in your heating and cooling systems. Recirculate Car Air: While driving, set vehicle air conditioning systems to "recirculate" to prevent pulling in smoky outside air.

While driving, set vehicle air conditioning systems to "recirculate" to prevent pulling in smoky outside air. Wear Proper Filtration: If you must spend extended time outdoors, a properly fitted N95 respirator is highly recommended to filter out fine smoke particles (standard surgical and cloth masks do not filter particles).

If you must spend extended time outdoors, a properly fitted N95 respirator is highly recommended to filter out fine smoke particles (standard surgical and cloth masks do not filter particles). Manage Symptoms: Keep quick-relief medications close by and follow your personal asthma/respiratory action plan.

Vulnerable populations at Senior Centers, Daycares, Recreation Departments, Summer Camps, and those whose work is focused on outside activity should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

Keep an eye on real-time local conditions at https://dem.ri.gov/environmental-protection-bureau/air-resources/air-quality-forecast.