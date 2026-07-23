Town Council Meeting: Monday, July 27th





TOWN OF BARRINGTON, RI BARRINGTON TOWN COUNCIL

6:30PM Monday, July 27, 2026

Barrington Town Hall, Council Chamber 283 County Road, Barrington, RI

Agenda and attachments: https://clerkshq.com/barrington-ri

A MEETING OF THE TOWN COUNCIL SITTING IN ITS CAPACITY AS TRUSTEES OF THE AMEY TUCKER SPENCER FUND

SPENCER BOARD OF TRUSTEES AGENDA

Call to Order Approve: Minutes from the Spencer Trust meeting held on June 1, 2026. Discuss and Act: Downpayment Assistance Program Public Comment Adjourn: Spencer Trust Meeting

Spencer Trust meeting to be immediately followed by a meeting of the Town Council TOWN COUNCIL AGENDA

Call to Order Pledge of Allegiance Land Acknowledgement: “Aquene (Peace) We recognize the unique and enduring relationship that exists between Indigenous Peoples and their traditional territories. We acknowledge that we are in the ancestral homeland of the Pokanoket Tribe within the original territory of the Pokanoket Nation. We commit to ongoing efforts to recognize, honor, reconcile and partner with the Pokanoket people whose ancestral lands and water we benefit from today. Aquene (Peace)” Discuss and Act on the Consent Agenda: All items with an asterisk (*) are routine by the Town Council and will be enacted by one motion . There will be no separate discussion on these items unless a Council member or citizen so requests, and the request is for good cause in which event the item will be removed from the consent agenda and will be considered in its normal sequence on the agenda. (#4 - #14) *Receive Updates and Events (See Town Manager’s Memo): Tree Planting & Removal: July 1, 2025 -June 30, 2026– 51 trees removed/ 75 trees planted September Primary on Wednesday September 9, 2026: Polls are combined (7:00am-8:00PM) Barrington Middle School: Precincts 101, 102, and 103 Hampden Meadow School: Precincts: 104 and 105 Town Hall: Precinct 106 Acknowledge and thank Bank Newport for their generous support of Barrington’s 2026 Summer Concert Series *Accept: Resignations: Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Committee : Jack Madden Board of Library Trustees : Heidi Rayden Bristol County Water Authority : Stephen Gross Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee : Jorge Paricio Resilience and Energy Committee : Crystal Casey and Bradley Zepko *Approve: Reappointments to Boards and Commissions: (none) Board of Assessment Review : Marcia Crecelius 1st alternate: reappointed as full member, with a term expiration date of May 30, 2029 Bicycle, Pedestrian Advisory Committee : Victor Occhialini 1st alternate: reappointed as a full member, with a term expiration date of November 30, 2026 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee : Linsly Boyer 2nd alternate: reappointed as a 1st alternate, with a term expiration date of September 30, 2026. Elysa Gordon 1st alternate: reappointed as a full member, with a term expiration date of September 30, 2027. Housing Board of Trustees: Samuel Murray: full member reappointed as a full member, with a term expiration date of July 31, 2029. Resilience and Energy Committee : Jessica Allen 1st alternate: reappointed as a full member, with a term expiration date of November 30, 2026

*Accept Monthly Department Reports (May & June): Business and Finance, Fire, Human Resources, Library, Police/Animal Control, Department of Public Works, Planning/Building and Resiliency, Recreation, Senior Services, Tax Assessor and Town Clerk *Approve: Abatement List (none) *Approve Surplus Property: (To declare the following items as surplus property and authorize the Town Manager, at his discretion, to dispose of this property (discard) if it is not practical to sell per Chapter 49 of the Town Ordinances): Police Department- 2016 Ford Explorer and 2012 Ford Taurus *Acknowledge Correspondence: BAY Team monthly report, BCWA monthly report *Acknowledge Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns 2026 Legislative Summary *Acknowledge Receipt of Boards and Commissions Minutes and Recommendations Parks and Recreation Commission minutes Bicycle-Pedestrian Advisory Committee minutes *Accept the Minutes: Town Council meetings held on June 1, 2026, June 16, 2026, and June 30, 2026. Discuss and Act: Interviews and Appointments: Bicycle-Pedestrian Advisory: (2 vacancies: 1st and 2nd alternates, term expiration date of March 31, 2027) Interview: Sofia Graham Discuss and Act: Bids The Bay Team- Media Campaign with Lamar Companies Bay Spring Community Center – Approve Furniture Quote Chianese Field – Revise Plans – Pare Corp. Public Works - Removal of Parking Lot and Retaining wall at 25 Watson Avenue site Police - Two (2) 2026 Ford Hybrid Explorers Discuss and Act: Senior Services Advisory Board Recommendation for a Styrofoam Collection Program. Discuss and Act: Police Department Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for second School Resource Officer at Barrington Schools and Community Engagement Officer Discuss and Act: FY 2027 Municipal Budget Amendments Discuss and Act: Approval of the Resolution to Authorize Town Manager and Solicitor to execute Subrecipient Agreement by and between RIDOT and Town of Barrington for Massasoit Avenue Sidewalk to include local funding commitment. Discuss and Act: Financial Town Referendum (FTR) Charter Changes and Approval of Resolution Discuss and Act: Parks and Recreation Commission (PRC) Recommendations- Installation of surveillance cameras at the following Parks: Haines (2), Chianese, Sherwood and Vets. Seasonal portable restroom and a handicapped portable restroom at Police Cove Park Discuss and Act: Ordinances INTRODUCTION(S) (none) PUBLIC HEARINGS: (none) General Public Comment (Maximum one statement per speaker of up to three minutes in length): To the public : This agenda item is for members of the public to speak regarding a topic that is not already on the agenda. Please indicate that you would like to speak by raising your hand. When you are recognized, please state your name and residence for the record. Set Agenda: For the next meeting of the Council: Monday, September 14, 2026, at 6:30pm, in Council Chamber Resolution: Amending Chapter A225: Dog/Cat Fees Salary Ordinance Kids Kove Playground Dog Waste Removal Fees for Dog Parks DEI Committee Public Art Installations RI Residential Composting Program Resolution for Nockum Hill Historic Park Adjourn: Town Council Meeting

The Town of Barrington will provide accommodations needed to ensure equal participation in all meetings. Please contact the Town Clerk’s office prior to the meeting so arrangements can be made to provide such assistance. A request for accommodations can be made in writing to 283 County Road or by calling 401-247-1900, Ext. 301 (voice). Hearing impaired callers can dial 711 “Relay” for additional assistance. The Barrington Town Hall, Barrington Public Library and Barrington Public Safety Building are accessible to the disabled.

Posted : July 23, 2026, at Barrington Town Hall, Barrington Public Library, Town of Barrington Web Site, and Secretary of State Web Site

Rhode Island Department of State