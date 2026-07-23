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Upcoming Las Vegas low vision Clinics

las vegas low visiion clinics, an optometrist assists a low vision patient

If you or someone you love is living with vision loss, the VR Nevada Low Vision Clinic in Las Vegas offers specialized low vision evaluations and recommendations for devices, adaptive techniques, and training to help maximize remaining vision and support greater independence. Services are provided by a licensed optometrist with specialized low vision training for eligible clients.

Upcoming Las Vegas Clinic Dates:
August 5-7
September 16-18
October 21-23
November 18-20
December 9-11

If you or a loved one is interested in these services, please contact us at 702-486-0277.

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Upcoming Las Vegas low vision Clinics

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