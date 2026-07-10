Beyond the Deaf Home Summer Camp 2026 Creates a Week of Learning, Leadership, and Lasting Memories

From June 8–13, students attending the Beyond the Deaf Home Summer Camp at UNLV experienced an unforgettable week that combined education, leadership, and fun. By staying in the university residence halls, campers had the opportunity to experience college life firsthand while building independence, confidence, and lasting friendships.

Each day was filled with engaging activities designed to help students grow both personally and academically. Campers participated in hands-on STEM learning by building a working robot, challenging themselves to think creatively and work together as a team.

In addition to these interactive activities, students learned from a variety of guest speakers who shared valuable knowledge on important life skills. Topics included emergency preparedness, financial literacy, leadership, and communication, providing campers with practical tools they can apply long after camp has ended.

Students enjoyed a variety of memorable outings and social activities, including a pizza and pool party, dinner at Buca di Beppo, the exciting Tournament of Kings dinner show at Excalibur, and an energetic performance by the Jabbawockeez. These experiences gave campers the opportunity to strengthen friendships, build community, and simply have fun together.

The week concluded with one of camp’s most anticipated traditions—Prom. Dressed up and ready to celebrate, students danced the night away, reflecting on a week filled with new experiences, personal growth, and unforgettable memories.

Beyond the activities and excursions, the Beyond the Deaf Home Summer Camp is about empowering students. Through leadership development, life skills, STEM education, and shared experiences, campers left with greater confidence, stronger connections, and a renewed sense of what they can accomplish.

We are incredibly grateful to our guest speakers, volunteers, partners, and supporters who made this week possible.

We look forward to welcoming another group of campers next summer and continuing this tradition of learning, leadership, and community.