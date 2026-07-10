CRAVE Camp 2026: Preparing Students for Independence and Success

This summer, 27 participants joined us for CRAVE Camp at UNLV June 22-27, where they experienced a week filled with personal growth, leadership development, and unforgettable memories. By living in the residence halls, campers got a true taste of college life while developing the confidence and independence needed for future success.

Throughout the week, participants engaged in interactive workshops and presentations designed to prepare them for life beyond high school. Through sessions led by knowledgeable guest speakers and community partners, campers explored topics including self-advocacy, financial literacy, emergency preparedness and management, career exploration, teamwork, communication, time management, and self-care. Each session provided practical skills and real-world knowledge that students can apply in school, the workplace, and everyday life.

Learning extended beyond the classroom as campers participated in hands-on experiences throughout the Las Vegas community. A visit to the RTC Mobile Center introduced students to public transportation resources and travel independence, while career exploration activities encouraged them to think about future educational and employment opportunities.

Of course, CRAVE Camp is also about building friendships and creating memories. Throughout the week, campers cooled off at a pool party, enjoyed a family-style meal at Buca di Beppo, and cheered on the Las Vegas Aces during an exciting WNBA game. They also experienced the thrill of Tournament of Kings, where they enjoyed an evening of entertainment and medieval competition.

As the week came to a close, campers celebrated everything they had accomplished during two of CRAVE Camp’s most anticipated traditions. Prom gave everyone the opportunity to dress up, dance, and celebrate with new friends, while Graduation recognized each participant’s hard work, growth, and commitment throughout the week.

CRAVE Camp is about much more than a week away from home. It is an opportunity for students with disabilities to strengthen their independence, discover their potential, and develop skills that will serve them for years to come. By combining leadership development, life skills education, college exposure, and meaningful social experiences, campers leave with greater confidence and a stronger belief in what they can achieve.

A heartfelt thank you goes to our guest speakers, volunteers, community partners, and supporters whose generosity and dedication made CRAVE Camp possible.

We look forward to welcoming future campers and continuing the tradition of empowering students through learning, leadership, and community.