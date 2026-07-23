UPDATED: Senate HELP Committee to Vote on CDC Nomination

WASHINGTON – On Thursday, July 23, the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee will vote on the nomination for Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Due to the vote being in the Senate Lobby, it is closed to the press . Vote totals will come out shortly after.

Agenda:

Nomination of Erica Schwartz to be Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Date: Thursday, July 23, 2026

Time: 11:45 AM ET/ 10:45 AM CT

Location: The vestibule off the floor, also known as The Lobby

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