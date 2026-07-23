UPDATED AGENDA: Senate HELP Committee to Vote on Health, Labor Nominations

WASHINGTON – On Thursday, July 23, the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee will vote on the nominations for the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Agenda:

Nomination of Sean Kaufman to be Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, Department of Health and Human Services

Nomination of Erica Schwartz to be Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Nomination of Keith Sonderling to be Secretary of Labor

Date: Thursday, July 23, 2026

Time: 9:47 AM ET/ 8:47 AM CT

Location: 430 Dirksen Senate Office Building

Click here to watch live.

If you are a member of the press and plan on attending in person, please RSVP to your respective press gallery.

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