Chairman Cassidy Touts Committee Passage of Historic Price Transparency Legislation, MVP Agenda on the Senate Floor

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, delivered a speech on the U.S. Senate floor discussing the progress on his Money and Value for Patients (MVP) agenda to lower health care costs. Yesterday, the HELP Committee voted 21-1 to advance the Patients Deserve Price Tags Act, increasing price transparency, a key part of Cassidy’s MVP agenda.

“I'm pleased to say that a significant portion of the MVP agenda passed out of committee,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This is the most expansive, aggressive, comprehensive, patient focused, business focused, business owner focused piece of legislation for price transparency that has ever passed in Congress.”

As a doctor who worked in a hospital for uninsured and poorly insured patients, Cassidy has a unique perspective on making health care more affordable as he saw people struggle to afford the care they need. During previous floor speeches, Cassidy asked President Trump and Congress to work with him to lower health care costs by giving money directly to patients, cutting out the middlemen, and increasing price transparency. Cassidy also detailed his Money and Value for Patients (MVP) agenda in an op-ed.

President Trump recently signed Cassidy’s PBM Reform Act into law, increasing price transparency and cracking down on middlemen that drive up prescription drug prices for patients. Cassidy also led the Health Care Freedom for Patients Act with U.S. Senator Mike Crapo (R-ID) as an alternative to Democrats’ plan to continue giving billions of dollars to giant insurance companies.

Watch the full speech here.

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