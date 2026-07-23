SR 88 (Apache Trail) reopens following monsoon storms

PHOENIX – Following monsoon rain storms last week, Arizona Department of Transportation crews have completed repairs to reopen a section of State Route 88 (Apache Trail) that had been closed because of damage to the highway.

Crews worked over the past several days to remove rockfall, clear clogged culverts and drains, grade the roadway and made additional repairs, to open a segment of SR 88 that stretches between Roosevelt Dam and Fish Creek Hill (mileposts 240-222).Work is continuing in this area and motorists should slow down and pay attention when approaching and driving through work zones.

According to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County, preliminary data shows a rainfall gauge near Reavis Trailhead recorded more than eight inches of rain during last weekend’s storms and a gauge near Fish Creek Hill recorded more than five inches.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the AZ511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.