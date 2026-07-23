ADOT’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (July 24-27)

PHOENIX – Three freeway closures are scheduled for improvement projects in the Phoenix area this weekend (July 24-27), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Restriction schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. Drivers should allow extra travel time and use detour routes as needed for these weekend freeway restrictions:

Southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) closed between Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and Rio Salado Parkway in the Tempe area from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 27) for a pavement improvement project. Southbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Thomas, McDowell and McKellips roads closed starting at 8 p.m. Detour: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using local routes, including southbound Scottsdale or Alma School roads, to travel beyond the closure. Note: The southbound Loop 101 ramps to Loop 202 (both directions) will be open. Expect heavy traffic and delays.

Northbound State Route 51 narrowed to two lanes between Northern Avenue and Shea Boulevard from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 27) for a pavement improvement project. Allow extra travel time and be prepared to merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones. Consider using northbound I-17 as an alternate freeway route to north Phoenix. Allow extra travel time.

Note: Northbound SR 51 will be narrowed to two lanes around-the-clock from Highland Avenue to Camelback Road for approximately seven weeks starting at 12:05 a.m. Monday (July 27) for necessary replacement of old, worn pavement. Consider using northbound I-17 as an alternate freeway route to North Phoenix.

Eastbound Loop 303 closed between 43rd Avenue and Interstate 17 in North Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 27) for freeway widening project. Detour: Traffic can exit to northbound 43rd Avenue to reach eastbound Dove Valley Road for access to I-17 or other destinations, including North Valley Parkway.

Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Gilbert Road and Williams Field Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 27) for freeway widening project. Detour: Consider using Pecos or Germann roads to reconnect with eastbound Loop 202 at Val Vista Drive or Williams Field Road.

Westbound I-10 ramp to eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m Monday for preliminary work on a future project. Detour: Consider using westbound I-10 to eastbound Chandler Boulevard to southbound Kyrene Road.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region.

Most improvement projects are currently funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. Voters also approved Proposition 479 in November 2024, extending the existing half-cent tax to fund future transportation projects in the Phoenix region.

Reminder: Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at AZ511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.