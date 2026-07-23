TeleMVD now available in Colorado City

The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division has opened a virtual MVD office, known as TeleMVD, in the town of Colorado City.

The TeleMVD station is located in the Colorado City Town Hall and will help residents conduct MVD business in the community without having to go to an MVD or Authorized Third Party office miles away.

TeleMVD connects customers with an MVD employee located elsewhere, much like Telemedicine or other virtual services. These computer connections allow a customer to complete vehicle and driver license services remotely through computer connections. The customer service station is equipped with computer equipment, camera, printer/scanner and a payment device so a majority of MVD services can be completed on site.

ADOT MVD collaborated with Mayor Howard Ream and Town Manager Vance Barlow to bring this new customer service station to Colorado City.

This station joins the growing list of locations that help virtually connect communities to MVD. Other TeleMVD locations include St. John’s, Fredonia, Teec Nos Pos, as well as the Homeless ID Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending homelessness one ID at a time.

Whether you are visiting us in person or online, ADOT MVD strives to get you out of the line and safely on the road.

Customers also can visit azmvdnow.gov, the official service website for the Motor Vehicle Division, to take care of dozens of MVD-related transactions.

Information about full service MVD locations can be found at AZDOT.gov/MVD.