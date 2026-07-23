Rep. Heaton: Local student receives education scholarship from state

STATEHOUSE (July 23, 2026) – Havannah Clayton of Owen Valley Community High School is among more than 300 recipients of this year's Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, according to State Rep. Bob Heaton (R-Terre Haute).

The scholarship program, established in 2016 through legislation passed by the Indiana General Assembly, awards a renewable scholarship of up to $10,000 per year (up to $40,000 total) to high-achieving high school and college students who agree to teach in an eligible Indiana school for five years. This year, more than 1,000 students applied, representing over 300 high schools in 90 of Indiana's 92 counties.

"Our communities have been blessed with great teachers for generations," Heaton said. "It's always encouraging to see so many students who want to follow in their footsteps and continue that tradition of educational excellence."

Heaton said those qualifying for the scholarship must graduate in the top 20 percent of their high school class, earn a score in the 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT, or have a cumulative grade point average of at least a 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship applications for the 2026-27 school year will open in November. Click here to learn more about the program.

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State Rep. Bob Heaton (R-Terre Haute) represents House District 46,

which includes all of Owen County, and portions of Clay, Monroe and Vigo counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.