NHGOP Leadership Appointed to RNC Committees

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT

karina@nhrsc.com

CONCORD, N.H. — RNC Chairman Joe Gruters has appointed NHGOP Chairman Scott Maltzie to the RNC Temporary Grassroots Committee and New Hampshire National Committeewoman Mary-Jane Beauregard to the Temporary Faith Outreach Committee.

The Temporary Committee on Grassroots Involvement is focused on expanding and strengthening the Republican Party’s grassroots network by empowering volunteers, local leaders, and activists at every level.

Chairman Maltzie said, “I am honored to be appointed to the RNC’s Temporary Committee on Grassroots Involvement. The Republican Party is strongest when volunteers and local leaders are empowered to make a difference in their communities. I look forward to working with my fellow committee members to strengthen our state and local parties, equip volunteers, and ensure Republicans across the country have the tools they need to engage voters and win elections.”

The Temporary Committee on Faith Engagement is dedicated to strengthening relationships between the Republican Party and faith communities across the country.

RNC National Committeewoman Beauregard said, “I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve on the RNC’s Temporary Committee on Faith Engagement. Faith has always been the foundation of my values and my commitment to serving others. I’m eager to work with my fellow committee members to champion religious liberty, strengthen families, and uphold the principles that continue to make our nation strong.”

The reason it is called a “temporary committee” is that the committee was created by the RNC Chairwoman, not the bylaws of the RNC. The bylaws vest the ability to create committees to the Chair, and they are noted as temporary.

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