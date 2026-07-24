ADOT to host virtual information meeting for I-10 Wild Horse Pass Corridor Project

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation and its project partners will hold a virtual public information meeting on Aug. 5. The meeting will inform the public about the upcoming construction work scheduled to begin at the end of summer on the third of four project segments of the I-10 Wild Horse Pass Corridor Project (I-10 between Phoenix and Casa Grande).

This informational meeting will provide attendees with an overview of the 26-mile long project corridor. In addition, it will provide construction design information on the 11-mile project segment located on I-10 in both directions between the Loop 202 Santan/South Mountain Freeway and the Gila River.

During the meeting, attendees will have the opportunity to ask project team members about the construction and design work that is planned for I-10 between the Loop 202 Santan/South Mountain Freeway and Gila River.

You can learn more at the I-10 Wild Horse Pass Corridor Project website.

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