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Lower South Fork Road Temporary Closure

July 23, 2026

Lower South Fork Road, near the Southwest Meadows Trailhead, will temporarily close in both directions from July 27-August 4, 2026. Visitors attempting to access Twin Bridges to get to South Fork State Recreation Area will be affected by this closure. 

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Lower South Fork Road Temporary Closure

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