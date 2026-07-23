Lower South Fork Road Temporary Closure

July 23, 2026 Lower South Fork Road, near the Southwest Meadows Trailhead, will temporarily close in both directions from July 27-August 4, 2026. Visitors attempting to access Twin Bridges to get to South Fork State Recreation Area will be affected by this closure.

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